‘Have Sympathy’: Canadian Oppn Criticises Trudeau Govt over 700 Indian Students Facing Deportation

Pierre Poilievre, Canadian opposition leader, blamed the Justin Trudeau-led government for the plight of the 700 Indian students who are facing deportation from Canada as the authorities there found their “admission offer letters" to respective educational institutions to be fake.

Poilievre, while addressing the parliament, accused the Liberal government of first accepting these applications. “They came here, they followed the law, they studied. Many of them completed their programs, and it was the incompetent Liberal government that had accepted the letters in the first place," he said.

“Now, this government is kicking them out of the country, sending them home to poverty and bankruptcy for their families. (The government) won’t reverse its incompetence, show a little bit of common sense and compassion, and let those who came here in good faith and who are contributing to our economy," Pierre said.

He pointed out that the students were victims of a shady education and career consultant who issued “fake admission letters to mostly Punjabi students" and that these students came here in good faith and completed their education.

Pierre Poilievre’s question to the government went unanswered as the member of the parliament from the government refused to answer the question.

The students who are facing deportation also staged a sit-in protest since May 29 at Airport Road of Mississauga, outside the head office of Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA).

The Brampton mayor Patrick Brown also joined them in the protest.

“Joined Gurpartap Singh Toor tonight at the international student protest site to show our support for students. International students have been part of Canada’s success story. Any dream is possible in Canada. Students shouldn’t be the victims of fraudulent immigrant consultants many years after their journey to Canada," Brown said.

Another member of the Canadian opposition and the shadow finance minister Jasraj Singh Hallan also lashed out at the government for the plight of the students. “Trudeau is deporting students who came here in good faith to study because of fraudulent documents from shady consultants his government accepted," the MP from Calgary Forest Lawn said.

Lovleen S. Gill, a lawyer practising immigration law in Canada, and who is also the vice president Friends of Canada and India Foundation told CNN-News18 that the Conservative Party is backing these students but Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party has defeated the motion in House.

“Legally, (there is) less possibility of a u-turn, but general amnesty can be issued or pathways can be created so that these students can get the PR (Permanent Residency). The students were well settled here and now they got these certificates from CBSA they are protesting. The strong Indian diaspora is supporting these students in fact campaigns are also being run by these groups," Gill told CNN-News18

More than 700 Indian students face deportation after Canadian authorities found their ‘admission offer letters’ to educational institutions to be fake. The Canadian Border Security Agency (CBSA) handed them the deportation letters in March.

These 700 students applied for study visas through Brijesh Mishra and his consultancy Education Migration Services (located in Jalandhar). He charged more than Rs 16 lakh per student and also charged them admission fees claiming to admit them to prestigious colleges.