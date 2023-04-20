Trends :Imran KhanMontevideo MaruZooey ZephyrKhartoum CrisisDonald Trump
Home » World » Heart Patients in Pakistan at Risk Due to Heparin Injection Shortage, Rs 600 Drug Being Sold for Rs 3,000

Heart Patients in Pakistan at Risk Due to Heparin Injection Shortage, Rs 600 Drug Being Sold for Rs 3,000

Pakistan faces a shortage of essential medicines including anaesthetics, Insulin, Panadol, Brufen, Disprin, Calpol, Tegral, Nimesulide, Hepamerz, Buscopan and Rivotril

Advertisement

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 08:04 IST

Islamabad, Pakistan

Women and Children displaced by floods wait for medecine at a makeshift medical camp set in Dadu district, Sindh province. (File photo/AFP)
Women and Children displaced by floods wait for medecine at a makeshift medical camp set in Dadu district, Sindh province. (File photo/AFP)

Patients in Pakistan are facing difficulties in their treatment of heart diseases because the important Heparin injection required for the treatment has become extinct, a report has said.

There is a heavy shortage of the injection, used for thinning the blood in heart patients, in government and private hospitals, ANI reported quoting Daily Dunya.

Though the price of the injection is 600 rupees, it is being sold for 3000 rupees in the black market, the report said.

Poor patients are suffering very heavily from it. Hospitals believe that it is a false shortage, it added.

Advertisement

The ongoing economic crisis in Pakistan has badly hit the healthcare system where patients have been struggling for essential medicines.

Pakistan’s capacity to import the required medicines or the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) used in domestic production has deteriorated due to the lack of forex reserves, reports said in February.

RELATED NEWS

The country faces a shortage of essential medicines including anaesthetics, Insulin, Panadol, Brufen, Disprin, Calpol, Tegral, Nimesulide, Hepamerz, Buscopan and Rivotril.

Local pharmaceutical manufacturers have been forced to slash their production as patients suffer in hospitals. The report added that doctors are forced to not perform surgeries due to the shortage of drugs and medical equipment.

The country’s medicine manufacturing is highly import-dependent with almost 95 percent of the drugs requiring raw materials from other nations, both including India and China.

Cash-strapped Pakistan and the IMF have failed to reach a staff-level agreement on the much-needed USD 1.1 billion bailout package aimed at preventing the country from going bankrupt. The IMF has put forward tough conditions during talks held in February and refused to approve a staff-level agreement to release funds.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Majid AlamMajid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on poli...Read More

first published: April 20, 2023, 08:04 IST
last updated: April 20, 2023, 08:04 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Eid 2023 Outfit Ideas Inspired By Bollywood Divas: Sonam Kapoor In Anarkali, Sara Ali Khan In Sharara, Aditi Rao Hydari In Kurta

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra Oozes Oomph In Green Dress With Plunging Neckline, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Red Carpet Looks