The UK chapter of ‘Overseas Friends of BJP’ on Monday condemned the “violent attack’ on the High Commission of India in London by a group of protestors waving separatist Khalistani flags and said such acts of extremism and destruction are “deeply troubling" and “cannot be justified under any circumstances".

The statement came after the tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission was grabbed at by the protesters chanting pro-Khalistani slogans on Sunday. Shortly after videos of the protests emerged on social media, the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi summoned the British deputy high commissioner and demanded an explanation for the complete “absence of security" at the Indian mission.

The protests took place at the backdrop of the manhunt launched by the Punjab police to arrest Khalistan sympathiser and ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh. Several protesters at the demonstration in London had pictures of the controversial leader, voiced their support for him and raised ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ slogans.

The UK BJP group in its statement said acts of extremism are a “threat to our society, our values, and our way of life" and undermine the very “foundations of our democracy and the rule of law."

It called the UK government to take appropriate actions as supporters of Khalistan, like extremist ideologies, fuel acts of violence and hatred and have no place in civil society. It called for “responsible governments must prevent the spread of such acts."

It further condemned the lack of security and expressed “surprise" that the UK government allowed “such few individuals to hijack the democracy to create chaos and anarchy in London."

The statement further urged the government to ensure the safety and security of everyone including those at the Indian missions and called for strict action against those found guilty.

“OFBJP UK urge the UK Government, Mayor of London and Metropolitan Police, that the perpetrators of this heinous act must be held accountable for their actions and brought to justice," it said.

Citing the Vienna convention, it further said UK Government should abide by “the protection of foreign diplomats and their staff while they are serving in a foreign country," agreement.

Shortly after the protests were reported, the British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis described the incident as “disgraceful" and “totally unacceptable". Foreign Office minister Lord Tariq Ahmad tweeted, “This is a completely unacceptable action against the integrity of the Mission and its staff. The UK government will always take the security of the Indian High Commission seriously."

Scotland Yard later said it was called to reports of disorder on Sunday afternoon and that a man was arrested as its enquiries continue. The Metropolitan Police has said two members of security staff sustained minor injuries, which did not require hospital treatment and an investigation has been launched after an arrest on suspicion of violent disorder.

