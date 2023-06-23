'Here to Speak About Calling for This Century': PM Modi at US Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that any hesitation in India-US relations belongs to the past, emphasizing that the two democracies are currently at a critical juncture and that he is visiting the country to speak about the “calling for the century."

PM Modi in US LIVE Updates: Guests Arrive at White House for State Dinner; Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra Among Attendees

“The hesitations of history are behind us. When our era stands at a crossroads, I am here to speak about the calling for the century," Modi said in his address to the US Congress.

Addressing the US lawmakers, Modi laid out his vision for the future of what is being described as “the most consequential bilateral partnership".

This key address comes after PM Modi and President Biden held a joint press conference at the White House.

This is the second time Modi is addressing the US Congress. Modi first addressed the US Congress during his US visit in 2016.

“A lot has changed since I came here seven summers ago. But a lot has remained the same, like our commitment to deepen our friendship between India and the United States," he added.

Earlier, PM Modi echoed a similar message at the White House press conference where he said India and the United States have left behind the old buyer-and-seller relationship between the two countries.

“The close defense cooperation between India and the United States is a result of mutual trust and common strategic goals. Leaving behind the old buyer and seller relationship, we have moved forward to the transfer of technology, co-development and coproduction," Modi said during a joint press conference.

Before the presser, the two leaders held bilateral discussions in an expanded format that covered a broad range of areas of bilateral cooperation including, trade and investment, defence and security, science & technology and energy.