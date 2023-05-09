'Hi, This is Mauricio...': Chilling Voicemail of Texas Mall Shooter Revealed

The Texas mall mass shooter, Mauricio Garcia, left a disturbing message on his cellphone voicemail, wherein he talked about paying bills on time, asking his parents for cash, and then boasting of having “plenty of money" to female callers, according to records obtained by Fox News.

Eight people were murdered, including an Indian engineer at a Texas shopping mall in the latest mass shooting that shook the nation.

In a recording obtained by Fox, Mauricio informed his phone company about paying his bill, requested cash from his parents, and made unsettling statements to female callers, claiming he had “plenty of money."

Advertisement

Garcia carried out a tragic attack at the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, killing eight people and injuring seven others using an AR-15-style assault rifle. The message he recorded displayed an apparent fixation on money.

In the message, Garcia stated, “Hi, this is Mauricio. If you’re the phone company, I sent you the money, or if you’re my parents, please send money." He continued, “If you are my financial aid institution, you didn’t lend me enough money, if you are a friend, you owe me money. And if you are a female, don’t worry, I have plenty of money."

The exact timing of the recording remains unclear, but the provided phone number leads directly to this unusual message.

ABC News reported that Garcia was discharged from the US Army in 2008 due to mental health concerns. Law enforcement sources also informed ABC News that investigators are examining the possibility of the shooter’s attack being an act of domestic terrorism.

Advertisement

Authorities are additionally investigating Garcia’s white supremacist views, as evident from his social media accounts.

He was seen wearing a patch with the acronym “RWDS" during the attack, which stands for “Right Wing Death Squad," a phrase commonly associated with white supremacist groups, according to a law enforcement source cited by the Associated Press.

Garcia, who resided with his parents and had no prior criminal history, had reportedly booked an extended stay at a nearby motel.

Read all the Latest News here