A team of Islamabad Police on Tuesday reached former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore to arrest him in connection with the Toshakhana case. The police faced stiff resistance from around 400-450 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists outside Khan’s Zaman Park residence. Two non-bailable warrants were issued against the cricketer-turned-politician - one in the Toshakhana case for which he has to appear in court on March 18 and another on March 29 in the Judge Zeba Chaudhry threat case.

The Islamabad Police on Monday flew to Lahore to arrest Khan for threatening the woman judge after the district and sessions court issued his non-bailable arrest warrant for failing to attend the hearing in that case.

As per Pakistan media reports, DIG Islamabad Police has been injured in the clash with protesters at Zaman Park.

In a video message to his supporters, Khan said, “My message to the nation to stand resolute and fight for Haqeeqi Azadi and rule of law. Police has come to arrest me. Police think after arresting Imran khan, nation will become silent. I appeal to the people to prove them wrong. We have to fight for our freedom. I am fighting for the people. If I go to jail or get killed, people have to prove that without Imran Khan keep on fighting."

Last week, the Islamabad High Court suspended till March 13 the non-bailable arrest warrant against Khan for his failure to appear before a sessions court for the fourth time in the Toshakhana case. The IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, announcing the verdict that he had reserved, directed the PTI chief to appear before the district and sessions court on March 13, rejecting a plea by Khan’s lawyer to give four weeks for appearance before the court in the case.

Khan, 70, has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana, and selling them for profit.

Khan for the fourth time skipped a hearing at the sessions court, citing health and security reasons. The former premier’s counsel Sher Afzal Marwat, who appeared before the court, said Khan was unwell and “disabled" after being injured in the Wazirabad attack.

The Islamabad sessions court on Monday rejected the request to cancel Khan’s arrest warrant.

According to Khan, he was facing at least 80 different cases in various courts across Pakistan.

Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China, and Afghanistan.

Khan, who came to power in 2018, is the only Pakistani Prime Minister to be ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament.

(with inputs from PTI)

