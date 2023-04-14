Hindu Man Employed with Pakistani News Channel Abducted in Karachi, Crime Caught on Cam | WATCH

A person from the minority Hindu community, working with a private news channel in Pakistan, was abducted from his residence in Karachi on Thursday night.

Akash Ram, who was working as marketing head of Bol News, was kidnapped from his house and taken in a silver vehicle that was often seen taking rounds outside his office, a report in Bol News said.

The report said the marketing head was kidnapped along with his security guard and two other servants at 6 am.

Ghulam Abbas Shah, a broadcast journalist at Bol News, tweeted a video of Akash Ram’s mother pleading authorities to bring her son back home safely.

“We were sleeping at 8 am when my younger son called me and said someone abducted my elder son. There is no news of his whereabouts. Why have they kidnapped my son? My son is innocent. Please bring my son back," the mother said in the video.

“Why does it (abductions) happen in this country everytime? He (Akash) has done a lot for Pakistan. He helped the poor. Then what was his fault? I just want to see my son again. I just want him back, nothing else," she added.

The car involved in the kidnapping was also seen earlier going round the office. The CCTV cameras of the area were destroyed before the incident.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry condemned the act.

Meanwhile, Bol News Senior Anchor and President Sami Ibrahim said the abduction of Akash is destroying the face of Pakistan. He said the reason behind the channel being victimized is because it decided not to air the voice of those who were abusing the judiciary of Pakistan.

“We have been doing a press conference to apprise the world what is status of human rights violations in Pakistan particularly Bol," he said.

Crime against minorities including kidnapping and forced conversion are common in Pakistan, especially the Hindu minorities.

Last month, Dayal Singh was shot in Peshawar while he was sitting in his shop. In the same month, Birbal Jenani, a Hindu doctor, was also shot dead in Karachi.

