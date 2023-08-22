Hindus Forced to Convert to Islam in Pakistan: Jamiat Ulema Converts 1,000 Hindus in Sindh

At least 1,000 Hindus living in Pakistan’s Sindh province were lured into embracing Islam on August 19 by clerics with state support near Tando Ghulam Ali. The incident occurred in Sindh’s Badin and the Hindus converted were from the Keti area.

People familiar with the developments told CNN-News18 that the program was sponsored by head of Jamiat Ulema in Sindh’s Badin Maulana Khan Muhammad Pathan.

Hindus Forcibly Converted in Pakistan with State Support?

Mohammad Shamroz Khan, the son of Pakistan senator and minister of religious affairs Muhammad Talha Mahmood, was also present at the ceremony and claimed that those converted did so willingly despite Hindu activists in the country claiming the opposite.

The Hindu activists pointed out that the cleric with the help of the state machinery took advantage of the poverty and deprivation faced by the community and used it to lure them into Islam.

People familiar with the developments told CNN-News18 that they distributed food ration and houses to neo-converts. They assured the neo-converts of medical assistance and proper education to their children.

However, people mentioned above said that the new converts instead of accessing modern education will be imparted basic knowledge on Quran and Namaz over a period of three months under careful supervision of Maulana Khan Muhammad Pathan. The mosque will provide them with ration and medical facilities. Maulana Khan Muhammad Pathan said that he will ensure that the freshly converted follow all Islamic practices including performing prayers five times a day.

He said once their education is complete the men will be provided with regular jobs according to their skill set.

“It seems the state itself is involved in these conversions. The conversions in Sindh are a serious issue, and instead of taking measures to stop it, the federal minister’s son is part of the conversion," Faqir Shiva Kucchi, a Hindu activist, said while speaking to another Pakistan-based news outlet.

“It is a matter of great concern for all of us. We feel helplessness," Kucchi further added.

Hindus Forced to Convert to Islam in Sindh

He also said that due to financial constraints Hindus in Sindh are being forced to convert to Islam. It should be noted that in July 2021 over 50 Hindu labourers were forced to convert to Islam at the behest of the landlord whose agricultural land they cultivated for years. They were threatened and told that if they convert then they will get protection and support.