Historic Banquet at Louvre Museum: France Breaks Protocol as Indian Tricolour Featured on Menu

The banquet hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron on Bastille Day for Prime Minister Narendra Modi was laden with special gestures. The dinner was hosted at the renowned Louvre Museum in Paris on Friday.

People familiar with the developments said that on Bastille Day, the Louvre is usually crowded as French people from all over the country as well as visitors and tourists visit the museum but it was closed off for hosting the banquet.

The last time a banquet was held at the Louvre was for Queen Elizabeth in 1953, the people mentioned above said.

The French government also broke protocol and even the thread for the menu featured the Indian tricolor, a deviation as they always do the thread in French colours only. The menu was also specially curated vegetarian for the Prime Minister’s visit.

“I congratulate the people of France on Bastille Day. It was a matter of happiness and pride for me to celebrate Bastille Day with the people of France. French President Emmanuel Macron conferred me with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour. It is a matter of pride and honour for the 140 crore people of India. I thank French President Emmanuel Macron and French First Lady Brigitte Macron for this honour," PM Modi said during the dinner on Friday, according to news agency PTI.

PM Modi further added that in the past 25 years there have been several changes but the friendship between France and India continued to grow deeper. He said that India and France are not only contributing to the welfare of both countries but also to world peace and security. He said the India-France partnership is a force for global good.