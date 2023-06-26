Honduras Sets Curfew After Drug-related Shooting Leaves 11 Dead

President Xiomara Castro declared a curfew Sunday in a region of Honduras where suspected hitmen hired by drug traffickers shot and killed 11 people in a billiard hall.

The mass shooting took place in Choloma, a town near San Pedro Sula, the second largest city in this country plagued by poverty, gang violence and drug trafficking, all of which are fueling a desperate exodus north toward Mexico and ultimately the United States.

Witnesses posted video online of bloodied bodies at the pool hall, where people were celebrating a birthday party. Gunmen entered and opened fire, the witnesses said.

Advertisement

Ten men and a woman were killed, said Miguel Martinez, a spokesman for the National Police.

Castro said on Twitter the curfew in Choloma and San Pedro Sula will be in effect starting Sunday from 9 pm starting to 4 am.

Castro said she was acting after “the brutal and ruthless terrorist attack by hired killers trained and directed by drug lords" in a troubled area called the Sula Valley.