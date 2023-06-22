‘Honour for 140 Cr Indians’: Modi Thanks Biden, Says India, US Committed to Work For World Peace

Expressing gratitude to US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the White House for the second time, making him the only third world leader to do so.

“This is an honour for 140 crore Indians," prime minister Modi said as he began his historic address at the South Lawn of the White House.

In his speech, PM Modi drew parallels between India and US, saying that the societies and institutions of both the countries are “based on democratic values."

“The constitution of both countries begins with the three words -We the People - as President Biden just mentioned," Modi said, adding that both nations take pride in their diversity.

PM Modi also highlighted that this was the first time that the doors of the White House were opened to the Indian-American community in such large numbers.

Here’s what PM Modi said during his speech

“I express my gratitude to President Biden for the warm welcome. I am honoured to address US congress today for the second time…I am deeply grateful for this opportunity," PM Modi highlighted.

“About three decades ago, I came to America as a common man. At that time, I had seen the White House from the outside," he said.

“After becoming the PM, I’ve come many times, but today for the first time the doors of the White House have been opened for the Indian-American community in such large numbers," Modi added.

The societies and institutions of both the US and India are based on democratic values. The constitution of both countries begins with the three words -We the People- as President Biden just mentioned.

Both countries take pride in their diversity, and both of us believe in the fundamental principle of ‘In the interest of all, for the welfare of all’.

PM’s address would make him only the third world leader, outside of Israel, to make such an address twice.

The other two are Winston Churchill in 1941, 43 and 1952 and Nelson Mandela in 1990 and 1994. Modi earlier addressed the US Congress in 2016.