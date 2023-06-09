Horrific Video Shows Syrian Refugee Stabbing Kids in France's Annecy, Six Injured | On Cam

A horrifying video has emerged of the French attacker, who went on a stabbing spree, injuring four preschool children and two adults in the French Alps on Thursday.

The 90-second video shows the attacker, a Syrian refugee, armed with a knife, dressed in black and carrying a blade, running around the public park attacking the bystanders.

He could be heard shouting “in the name of Jesus Christ" on the video while the bystanders cried and rushed away to escape the armed attacker.

The attacker could be seen running around the park and jumping over the fences to head towards the woman with a child in the stroller. Then a nearby man tries to intervene and tackle the attacker by swinging his bag.

Advertisement

Trigger warning: the following video contains graphic depiction of violence that may be disturbing to some audiences.

However, the man runs away and heads to the woman and stabs the child in the stroller twice before fleeing again. “He went towards the strollers, repeatedly hitting the little ones with a knife," an eyewitness said.

Witnesses described him running around the park wearing a bandana and sunglasses, apparently attacking people at random. He was eventually overpowered and busted by cops.

Advertisement

The attack at a park in Annecy in the foothills of the French Alps, injured six people, including the youngest victim who was just 22 months old. All four child victims aged between 22 and 36 months were in a critical state in hospital.

It later emerged that that attacker’s application in France was rejected last Sunday as he already enjoyed refugee status in Sweden.