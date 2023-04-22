'Horrified' by Death Toll in Sudan Clashes, Says UN Coordinator after Nationwide Killings

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan on Friday strongly urged for peace in Sudan and called on both sides in the military power struggle to “implement humanitarian pauses".

This call for peace comes as hundred of people have been killed nationwide, a week into the fighting between troops from the national army and a powerful rival militia known as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

“I am horrified by the toll the clashes are having on civilians", said Abdou Dieng. “At least 331 people have been killed nationwide, including five aid workers, and nearly 3,200 have been injured."

The fighting between the factions has had a devastating impact on civilian life and the major ongoing humanitarian aid operation across Sudan, UN News reported.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the death of a dedicated IOM Sudan staff member this morning after the vehicle he was traveling in with his family south of El Obeid was caught in a crossfire between two warring parties," said Director General, Antonio Vitorino.

He said the male staffer leaves behind a wife and newborn child, “and our team in Sudan in mourning."

“The safety and security of all IOM staff is my number one priority. We continue to work with our UN partners to update our security response", he assured.

Three workers from the World Food Programme (WFP) lost their lives in North Darfur as the military showdown first began on Saturday.

Vitorino said the latest outbreak of violence has forced IOM to suspend its humanitarian operations in Sudan.

IOM has operated in Sudan since 2000, responding to the complex humanitarian needs in the country where an estimated 3.7 million people are internally displaced", the IOM chief continued.

Some 15.8 million people in Sudan, one-third of the population, were in need of humanitarian assistance before this week’s fighting began, according to UN News.

“Access to health facilities is also paramount. Many hospitals have had to close. And in those that are functioning, widespread blackouts and lack of electricity place patients at high risk."

Several hospitals have simply run out of blood and other lifesaving supplies. “Assaults on hospitals, humanitarian staff and facilities must stop," said the Humanitarian Coordinator.

On Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made an urgent call for a three-day ceasefire over Eid, as the “first step" towards a permanent cessation of hostilities, noting that humanitarian operations had become “virtually impossible".

The UN alone has a 4,000-strong team of humanitarian workers, 3,200 of whom are Sudanese nationals.

There have been reports of military strikes against health facilities, hijacking of ambulances with patients and paramedics still on board, looting of health facilities, and military forces occupying health facilities, according to the latest statement from the UN aid coordination office OCHA.

In hospitals, there are severe shortages of specialized medical staff, oxygen supplies and blood bags, according to the World Health Organization, WHO, while lack of electricity and blackouts place hospital patients at high risk.

“There are also rapidly rising mental health and psychosocial support needs, especially among children, as the conflict continues," OCHA noted.

