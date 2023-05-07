Trends :Cohen India VisitImran KhanPak-IMF TalksVictory DayEli Cohen
Horse Part of King Charles' Procession Loses Control, Rams into Crowd Near Buckingham Palace | On Cam

Horse Part of King Charles' Procession Loses Control, Rams into Crowd Near Buckingham Palace | On Cam

The incident happened as the Gold State Coach, carrying the King Charles and Queen Camilla was taken back to Buckingham Palace down the Mall after being crowned

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 15:51 IST

London, United Kingdom

The video of the incident showed the horse getting out of control into the crowd.

A horse involved in the Coronation procession from Westminster Abbey rammed backwards into the crowds waiting along the Mall after it appeared to be spooked.

The incident happened as the Gold State Coach, carrying the King Charles and Queen Camilla was taken back to Buckingham Palace down the Mall after being crowned.

One of the horses behind the carriage began walking backwards and a member of the Life Guards struggled to keep the horse in formation. The horse crashed into the barriers which separated the public from the procession route.

The video of the incident showed the horse getting out of control into the crowd. The stunned spectators scrambled to get out of the path of the out-of-control animal as the metal barrier fell.

The military personnel deployed near the site rushed over to help and a stretcher was picked up. However, there was no injuries in the incident.

The guard manages to take back control of the horse and rein it back to the group to accompany the King and the Queen.

Over 6,000 members of the armed forces took part in the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday. Around 4,000 sailors, soldiers, aviators and other military personnel from across the UK and the Commonwealth participated on their return Coronation procession.

Charles, 74, became the oldest sovereign yet to be crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey, after a lifetime as heir to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II.

About the Author

Majid Alam

first published: May 07, 2023, 09:18 IST
last updated: May 07, 2023, 15:51 IST
