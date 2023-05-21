How PM Modi's 3-Nation Visit Aims To Cement Firmer Presence of Indian Culture | Explained

Apart from his official engagements and political interactions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his three-nation tour, is also attending events aimed at augmenting the presence of Indian culture in Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia.

In Japan, PM Modi unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at Hiroshima on Saturday, which reflects Indian values of peace and nonviolence.

Unveiling Gandhi’s bust, Modi said the Gandhian ideals of peace and harmony reverberate globally and give strength to millions.

The location of the bust of Gandhi has been chosen as a mark of solidarity for peace and non-violence. The US conducted the world’s first nuclear attack on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, destroying the city and killing some 1,40,000 people.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister also met and encouraged a linguist and an artist who are linked to Indian culture.

In Papua New Guinea, the next country on his itinerary, PM Modi is set to release “The Tirukkural", a classic Tamil text written by venerable poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar, in Tok Pisin language, officials said.

Tok Pisin is one of the official languages of the pacific nation.

The prime minister will travel from Papua New Guinea to Australia on Monday.

Local authorities will be formally naming the Harris Park locality in Parramatta there as “Little India", in recognition of the presence and contribution of a large number of Indians there.

As per official sources, the Prime Minister has made it a point to spread awareness about Indian culture and traditions during his visits abroad and interactions with foreign dignitaries, including in the choice of gifts he gives away, and the ongoing trip continues with this objective.

(With PTI Inputs)