On Cam | Hundreds of Teenagers Flood Chicago Streets Destroying Cars, Attacking Bystanders; 15 Arrested

Hundreds of teenagers stormed the streets of downtown Chicago in the US on Saturday evening, smashing car windows, attacking bystanders and shooting in the open, leading to chaos and sending panicked tourists running away for safety.

Large groups of teens and young adults were seen blasting music from speakers and roaming in front of traffic, while others attempted to gain access to the city’s Millennium Park, which was the site of similar violence last year, a report in Fox News said.

The shooting was reported near East Washington Street, near Millennium Park, at about 9 pm, the Chicago police said.

Police said they responded to several large groups of juveniles and young adults “engaging in reckless and disruptive behaviour" and “putting themselves and the public at risk for harm," ABC News reported.

Videos showed teenagers crowding the streets and police seeking to restore order to the area.

“Where are their parents at? That’s my question," a Chicago native questioned as the unruly scene played out in downtown Chicago on Saturday night.

Many teens from the unruly mob jumped up and down the cards, smashed their windows and attacked people inside. A woman claimed her husband was attacked inside his vehicle and beaten after an unruly group jumped up and down on the couple’s windshield. The man was admitted to a local hospital.

Meanwhile, the police tried to restore order as gunfire was reported multiple times amid the unfolding scene, injuring two.

Police said a 6-year-old boy was shot in the arm near the Chicago Loop and a 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg. Both were taken to Northwestern Hospital and are said to be in stable condition.

So far, fifteen people were arrested, including nine adults and six juveniles, and charged with reckless conduct. A 16-year-old boy was also charged with unlawful use of a weapon and a firearm was recovered from him.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a statement saying that parents must know where their children are and should be responsible for their actions.

The mayor also said she met with the Police to plan on how to address large crowds as Chicago moves into the summer months.

The chaos is believed to be another “Teen Takeover" of the city planned on social media, in a similar incident that played out Chicago last year. During the last summer incident, a 16-year-old Seandell Holliday was shot and killed in Millennium Park.

