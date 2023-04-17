Trends :Indians in SudanPDM Split?Khartoum CrisisWealthiest CitiesNir Barkat
Home » World » On Cam | Hundreds of Teenagers Flood Chicago Streets Destroying Cars, Attacking Bystanders; 15 Arrested

On Cam | Hundreds of Teenagers Flood Chicago Streets Destroying Cars, Attacking Bystanders; 15 Arrested

Police said many large groups of teenagers 'engaging in reckless and disruptive behaviour' and 'putting themselves and the public at risk for harm'

Advertisement

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 14:21 IST

Chicago, United States

Videos showed teenagers crowding the streets and police seeking to restore order to the area. (Screengrab)
Videos showed teenagers crowding the streets and police seeking to restore order to the area. (Screengrab)

Hundreds of teenagers stormed the streets of downtown Chicago in the US on Saturday evening, smashing car windows, attacking bystanders and shooting in the open, leading to chaos and sending panicked tourists running away for safety.

Large groups of teens and young adults were seen blasting music from speakers and roaming in front of traffic, while others attempted to gain access to the city’s Millennium Park, which was the site of similar violence last year, a report in Fox News said.

The shooting was reported near East Washington Street, near Millennium Park, at about 9 pm, the Chicago police said.

Advertisement

Police said they responded to several large groups of juveniles and young adults “engaging in reckless and disruptive behaviour" and “putting themselves and the public at risk for harm," ABC News reported.

Videos showed teenagers crowding the streets and police seeking to restore order to the area.

RELATED NEWS

“Where are their parents at? That’s my question," a Chicago native questioned as the unruly scene played out in downtown Chicago on Saturday night.

Many teens from the unruly mob jumped up and down the cards, smashed their windows and attacked people inside. A woman claimed her husband was attacked inside his vehicle and beaten after an unruly group jumped up and down on the couple’s windshield. The man was admitted to a local hospital.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the police tried to restore order as gunfire was reported multiple times amid the unfolding scene, injuring two.

Police said a 6-year-old boy was shot in the arm near the Chicago Loop and a 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg. Both were taken to Northwestern Hospital and are said to be in stable condition.

Advertisement

So far, fifteen people were arrested, including nine adults and six juveniles, and charged with reckless conduct. A 16-year-old boy was also charged with unlawful use of a weapon and a firearm was recovered from him.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a statement saying that parents must know where their children are and should be responsible for their actions.

Advertisement

The mayor also said she met with the Police to plan on how to address large crowds as Chicago moves into the summer months.

The chaos is believed to be another “Teen Takeover" of the city planned on social media, in a similar incident that played out Chicago last year. During the last summer incident, a 16-year-old Seandell Holliday was shot and killed in Millennium Park.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Majid AlamMajid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on poli...Read More

first published: April 17, 2023, 14:18 IST
last updated: April 17, 2023, 14:21 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Red See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures