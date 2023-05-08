Hyderabad Engineer Among Eight Killed in Texas Mall Shooting

A woman from Telangana was among the eight people killed in a mass shooting near Dallas in Texas state of the US on Saturday.

27-year-old Aishwarya Thatikonda, an engineer from Hyderabad, was among those killed after a gunman opened fire at Allen Premium Outlets mall in Texas.

Indian envoy in Houston offered condolences and support to Thatikonda’s family. Embassy officers are in touch with family and local authorities, providing all possible assistance and closely monitoring the situation, the envoy said in a Tweet.

Aishwarya’s friend, who was also an Indian national, was among the seven persons injured in the incident.

Aishwarya, a resident of the Saroornagar area in Hyderabad, was working as a project manager at Perfect General Contractors LLC in Texas. She had gone out shopping at the mall with her fiance when the man opened fire at a crowd.

Her family was in deep shock after receiving the news of her death. Her father Narsi Reddy works as a judge in Rangareddy district court.

Aishwarya obtained a Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Osmania University and completed her MS in construction management from Eastern Michigan University.

The horrific incident happened when a man went on a rampage at a Texas mall and shot dead eight people before he was himself killed.

Responders, distressed witnesses and police described scenes of panic and horror in Allen, where video footage shared online showed the shooter exiting a sedan in an outlet mall parking lot and firing a semi-automatic rifle at people walking nearby.

Eight people were declared dead, including the shooter, while two others died in the hospital, authorities said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the suspected shooter as Mauricio Garcia, a 33-year-old from Dallas, in a statement Sunday evening.

“Eight Americans — including children — were killed yesterday in the latest act of gun violence to devastate our nation," Biden said in a statement Sunday.

