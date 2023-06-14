27-Yr-Old Hyderabad Student Stabbed to Death by Brazilian Man at Her London Residence; 3rd Suspect Arrested

London police made the third arrest in connection with the stabbing of a 27-year-old student from Hyderabad at her residence in Neeld Crescent, Wembleyon on Tuesday.

Kontham Tejaswini, who was pursuing higher education in London, was allegedly attacked by a Brazilian man in north London at around 10 pm on Tuesday.

The other accused had recently moved into the shared accommodation, where Tejaswini lived with her friends, less than a week ago, the victim’s cousin Vijay claimed.

Advertisement

The Metropolitan Police had earlier released the image of Brazilian national Keven Antonio Lourenco De Morais to seek the public’s help in tracing the suspect. Keven, 23, has now been arrested from Harrow on suspicion of murder and taken into custody, the Met Police said.

Two other people, a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. While the man remains in custody, the woman has been released without further action, the police said, according to news agency PTI.

Tejaswini’s family members in Brahmanapalle in Hayathnagar said they were informed about the attack on Wednesday and she died during the treatment for stabbing. She had gone to the UK in March 2022 to pursue Masters.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled, following which the police will formally release her identity.

Advertisement

According to a report on BBC, another woman, aged 28, was also attacked apart from Tejaswini at the crime scene. But she was rushed to the hospital and said to be in a stable condition.

Police officers were called to Neeld Crescent in Wembley, north London on Tuesday to reports of a double stabbing.