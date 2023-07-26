'Can't Describe Pain': Distressed Hyderabad Teacher Found on Chicago's Streets, Family Seeks Govt Help

The parents of a young woman from Hyderabad, who was spotted on the streets of Chicago, have appealed to the ministry of external affairs to help them bring her back. The case surfaced when a distressing video of Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, a resident of Moula Ali, surfaced on the internet. It was posted on Twitter by Amjed Ullah Khan, spokesperson for the Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT).

In the video, Lulu looks weak and is seen asking for food. The letter to the ministry states that Lulu was not in touch with her parents for two months. An acquaintance spotted her on the road and contacted Amjed. The letter states that Lulu was “under deep depression". They are trying to understand how she reached Chicago from Detroit. Lulu was studying MS from TRINE University in Detroit. When she was in Hyderabad, she was a teacher at Shadan College.

Speaking to News18, Lulu’s mother, Syeda Wahaj Fatima, said: “I cannot describe the pain I went through after seeing the video. I have high blood pressure and my husband has a weak heart. Our child is a brilliant student. After pursuing MTech from Shadan College and also teaching there, she went to the United States to pursue MS. We were frantically looking for her during the past two months after we lost connection with her. We have come to know now that her bag, which contained all her certificates, clothes, purse and phone, was stolen when she was travelling. The shock of losing her prized possessions in an unknown country affected her deeply."

There are bandages on her hand which shows that she must have been admitted to a hospital before, added Fatima, who was also a teacher. “We are trying to put the puzzle pieces in place. We are grateful for the care and concern that people are showing," she said.

Amjed narrated how the video reached him. “Two youths from Hyderabad spotted her and realised that she was on the verge of starvation. They immediately informed an activist called Minhaj Akhter, who runs an organisation called Lakeshore Muslim Community. To his surprise, the activist found that Lulu was the same woman who had sought his help while trying to find a part-time job in Detroit," he told News18.

Fortunately, Minhaj had a copy of her passport and visa, said Amjed. “He sent those to me. After the photo was circulated, her parents recognised her and came to meet me. We wrote a letter to the ministry asking them to help her. The Indian consulate in Chicago has responded and has contacted Minhaj Akhter. She will most probably be taken to the hospital as she needs immediate medical support," he added.