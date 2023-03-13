'Idealism or Business': War in Ukraine Puts Swiss Neutrality to the Test

With the conflict in Ukraine completing one year, the famed ‘swiss neutrality’ faces a severe test, as European countries see Swiss hesitation — both over exports and also over sanctions against Russia, as evidence that the country may be favouring business over idealism.

Swiss neutrality, which allows the country to sit on the sidelines as war rages in Ukraine, is one of the main principles of its foreign policy. The self-imposed policy states that Switzerland is not to be involved in armed or political conflicts between other states.

This much-touted neutrality has been under the scanner since the start of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022. Despite not being a member of the European Union, the Alpine country has followed the bloc’s lead on sanctions against Moscow.

However, at the same time, Switzerland has continued to block countries that hold Swiss-made weaponry from re-exporting it to Ukraine. According to New York Times (NYT), European neighbours are pulling the Swiss in one direction, while a tradition of neutrality pulls it in another.

“Being a neutral state that exports weapons is what got Switzerland into this situation," said Oliver Diggelmann, an international law professor at the University of Zurich told the news agency. “It wants to export weapons to do business. It wants to assert control over those weapons. And it also wants to be the good guy. This is where our country is stumbling now."

Switzerland has managed to cling to neutrality for centuries and through two world wars.

It is a position supported by 90 percent of its 8.7 million people.

Switzerland, whose banks are notorious for secrecy is still the world’s biggest center for offshore wealth. That includes about a quarter of the global total, which could possibly include wealth from many Russian oligarchs allied with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A senior Western official told NYT that the status quo left Western diplomats feeling Switzerland was pursuing “a neutrality of economic benefit."

The NYT report states the Swiss have frozen only 7.5 billion Swiss francs, around $8 billion, of Russian assets. That is a small proportion of what the Swiss economics ministry says is roughly $49.3 billion of Russian assets in the country. European officials suspect the total may be higher, the report said.

On Sunday, President Alain Berset in an interview said Swiss neutrality is more important than ever as he defended the controversial ban on transferring Swiss-made arms to Ukraine.

“Swiss weapons must not be used in wars," he told the NZZ am Sonntag weekly, as quoted by Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Notably, a number of initiatives are underway in parliament towards relaxing the re-export rules to make it possible for Swiss-made weaponry to be transferred by third countries to Ukraine.

However, Berset stressed the government’s “position is clear. It also corresponds to my personal position. Swiss weapons must not be used in wars."

