'If Polls are Not Held in 90 Days...': Imran Khan Threatens Pak Govt Amid Political Crisis

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Saturday threatened to launch nationwide protests if the elections were not held in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days.

The former Pakistani PM also called for protests after the 90-day deadline and said it is a great responsibility to struggle for the supremacy of law.

The PTI chief expressed these views while addressing the nation through a video link and talking to a group of journalists at his residence in Lahore.

He said that if elections were not held within 90 days there would be no constitution in the country. He further said that the time has come that the people should stand with the constitution and law.

Imran Khan accused the Shehbaz Sharif government of attacking the judiciary for the fear of elections.

“The Supreme Court is the institution that protects the constitution. These people are attacking the judiciary because of the fear of the elections, the same judges had given the decision against us, I had announced the election. Courts were opened at 12 am in the night, I never criticized the judiciary," Imran Khan said.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has postponed the elections to October 8 citing security threats and the inability of authorities to cooperate in elections.

Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote, becoming the first Pakistani prime minister to be voted out by the National Assembly.

Since his ouster, he has been demanding snap polls in the country to remove what he termed was an “imported government" led by Prime Minister Sharif.

