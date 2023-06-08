Trends :Donald TrumpColombiaHindu Girl KidnappedHaneda AirportShehbaz Sharif
Home » World » I'm Sure They'll Try Me in Military Courts, Says Imran Khan as He Gets Bail on Murder Charges | Exclusive

I'm Sure They'll Try Me in Military Courts, Says Imran Khan as He Gets Bail on Murder Charges | Exclusive

If military courts are going to be operational for civilians, it means that there’s an end to democracy and an end to the judicial system in Pakistan, he told the media

Advertisement

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 19:32 IST

New Delhi, India

Imran also hit out at former Pakistan army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa as he 'hatched a conspiracy against me'. (File pic/PTI)
Imran also hit out at former Pakistan army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa as he 'hatched a conspiracy against me'. (File pic/PTI)

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan got bail on Thursday from the Islamabad High Court over new murder charges, granting him relief from arrest in that case for 14 days, his lawyer said.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader interacted with the media in the courtroom. “I am sure they will try me in military courts," he said. “I believe the military courts have been set up for me."

Cases have been piling up against the ousted PM, even as he has secured bail in several of them.

Advertisement

If military courts are going to be operational for civilians, it means that there’s an end to democracy and an end to the judicial system in Pakistan, he told the media.

“I am only afraid of Allah and I will not bow down in front of anyone else," Khan said.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • He also hit out at former Pakistan army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa as he “hatched a conspiracy against me".

    “I have complete trust in the courts but I know they are threatening the judges too," said Imran Khan. I will fight till the last…My appeal to the nation is that it’s time to stand — stand for your rights."

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Manoj GuptaManoj Gupta is Group Editor, Security Affairs at CNN-News18...Read More

    first published: June 08, 2023, 19:32 IST
    last updated: June 08, 2023, 19:32 IST
    Read More