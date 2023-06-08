I'm Sure They'll Try Me in Military Courts, Says Imran Khan as He Gets Bail on Murder Charges | Exclusive

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan got bail on Thursday from the Islamabad High Court over new murder charges, granting him relief from arrest in that case for 14 days, his lawyer said.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader interacted with the media in the courtroom. “I am sure they will try me in military courts," he said. “I believe the military courts have been set up for me."

Cases have been piling up against the ousted PM, even as he has secured bail in several of them.

If military courts are going to be operational for civilians, it means that there’s an end to democracy and an end to the judicial system in Pakistan, he told the media.

“I am only afraid of Allah and I will not bow down in front of anyone else," Khan said.