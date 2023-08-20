Pakistan: Ex-PTI Leader Shireen Mazari Says Daughter 'Abducted' by Police from Home

Imaan Hazir Mazari, a Pakistani human rights lawyer and daughter of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari, has reportedly been abducted from her home. Taking to her social media account on X, Shireen said that policemen in plain clothes, including women personnel and paratroopers, took away her daughter Imaan on Saturday.

The former PTI politician, who served as a minister under Imran Khan’s government, said her daughter was “just dragged away in the middle of the night after officials barged into her home in plain clothes."

Advertisement

“Just now policewomen, plainclothes people and r ager types took my daughter away after braking down our front door. Taking away our security cameras and her laptop and cell. We asked who they had xome for and they just dragged Imaan out. They marched all over the house. My daughter was in her night clothes and said let me change but they just dragged her away," she said in her post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Of course no warrants or any legal procedure. State fascism. Remember we r only 2 women living in the house. Thus is an abduction," she added.

Underlining the worrying pattern of state-sanctioned violence, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan called out the government for arresting the prominent lawyer without a warrant.

“HRCP strongly condemns the arrest of lawyer @ImaanZHazir. The manner in which the @ICT_Police broke into her home, allegedly without a warrant, is unacceptable and points to a larger, more worrying pattern of state-sanctioned violence against people exercising their right to freedom of expression and assembly. Ms Hazir-Mazari must be released immediately and unconditionally," the HRCP wrote on X.