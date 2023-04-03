Home » World » Imran Demands Polls to Be Sole Agenda for Pak Civil Society-backed Multi-Party Talks

Imran Demands Polls to Be Sole Agenda for Pak Civil Society-backed Multi-Party Talks

Civil society organisations in Pakistan are calling for a multi-party conference to address the country's crises but Khan said he will not attend those

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 03, 2023, 13:05 IST

Islamabad, Pakistan

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan said that he will not sit for talks with people he earlier termed ‘corrupt’ and ‘thieves’. (Image: Reuters File)
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan said that he will not sit for talks with people he earlier termed ‘corrupt’ and ‘thieves’. (Image: Reuters File)

Pakistan’s civil society organisations are now making efforts to bring all political parties to the negotiating table and hold a multi-party conference (MPC) to help the country as it battles severe crises on multiple fronts.

However, former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, while speaking to Urdu.com has said the talks must focus on elections and when they should be conducted and polls should be the main agenda.

The MPC has sent invitations to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-(N)) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. The MPC consists of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and Pakistan Federation of Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and at least 100 other organisations.

The polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been postponed to October 8 after the Election Commission of Pakistan issued a new notification last month. On Monday, the Supreme Court (SC) will on Monday resume hearing the PTI petition challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to postpone polls in Punjab till Oct 8

The ECP cited worsening security situation and financial constraints for not holding the elections after the constitutionally stipulated deadline.

Imran Khan, however, remains adamant that he will not be part of the grand dialogue but his team will attend the discussions if the sole agenda of the MPC is the elections. However, this means that Khan consented to his party attending the conference.

The dates of the conference are yet to be announced.

“I will not sit with the government. And if any dialogues are held on the issue of elections alone, my team, not me, will participate. The dialogues should only be held on one point of elections alone. However, I will not sit with those to whom I used to call thieves and corrupt," the former prime minister was quoted as saying by Urdu.com.

Imran Khan even said that if “someone" is not following the “Constitution", there is no point in holding the grand dialogue. “Leave talking about grand dialogue. Come and hold elections under the law and the Constitution," Khan said.

first published: April 03, 2023, 13:05 IST
