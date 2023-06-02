Imran Khan Accuses NAB Chairman of Defaming Him, Seeks PKR 15 Billion in Damages

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday said he is filing a PKR 15 billion defamation suit against the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for unlawfully arresting him.

Imran in a tweet alleged that the arrest warrant against him was issued on a public holiday and was kept secret for over a week. “I was not informed about the conversion of the Al-Qadir Trust Case inquiry into the investigation. Conditions stipulated in section 24 of NAB Ordinance were disregarded. The Supreme Court held that the manner and execution of my arrest warrant was unlawful and unconstitutional," Imran Khan said in a tweet.

He said the Pakistani Rangers also subjected him to “brute force". “I have decided to file a PKR 15 billion defamation suit against the chairman of NAB. I have served a legal notice upon him," Imran Khan said.

“(The) ulterior motive was to defame me by arresting me from the premises of Islamabad High Court and show the world that I was arrested on corruption charges," Khan said. He added that he annually collects PKR 10 billion in charity and his credibility was never questioned.

“Nevertheless, the act of implicating me in a bogus inquiry followed by my illegal and malafide arrest, have adversely affected my reputation. It has subjected me to ridicule. Therefore, I am well within my right to initiate defamation proceedings," Khan said.

Imran Khan is facing the wrath of the government and the Pakistan military establishment for the riots that followed after the NAB arrested him last month.

The army will trial those who attacked army setups under draconian laws and the government said that Imran Khan and other senior leaders must be tried under the same laws, accusing them of helping plot the riots.

Imran’s comments came as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accused his predecessor of lying and levelling false accusations. “Make no mistake about the evil intent behind Imran Niazi’s latest ploy to defame our law enforcement agencies and police. Yet again, he is making misleading and baseless allegations of the “rights abuses" just to distract attention for his culpability in the tragic events of May 9. I am not surprised by his antics," the Pakistan Prime Minister said, adding his predecessor could go to any extreme.