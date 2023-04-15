Imran Khan Announces Protests After Eid, Claims Gen Bajwa Plotting to Keep PML-N in Power

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan announced Friday that he will lead a peaceful protest movement after Eid against the government and to express support towards the judiciary.

The former prime minister accused the parties in power of planning to launch an attack on Zaman Park and arrest as many people as they can so that they can be scared into not contesting the election.

“Their plan is that after 27th Ramadan, they have to attack Zaman Park once again and they are trying to carry out a round-up to scare the people so much that they cannot contest the election," Khan said, according to CNN-News18.

He also highlighted the issue of police brutality pointing to the alleged torture of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

“Gill was tortured by being naked and hanging upside down, till now he has not recovered properly," Imran said, adding that a new police officer posted to a station increased the level of cruelty and torture.

“I sent a message to General Bajwa and the present Army Chief to look into the matter. Attempts are being made to divide the Supreme Court. If they try, I will take to the streets again. I will lead the protest myself," the former prime minister said.

He outlined that the caretaker government’s sole responsibility was to hold elections.

“Police have apprehended some 3000 party workers so far but not a single worker of the PMLN has been arrested by the police in the country," Imran Khan said, while alleging all institutions are aiding the Pakistan Muslim League (N) to ensure their victory.

Khan said that Ali Amin, Iftikhar Ghumman, Shahid Hussain, Azhar Mishwani and many others were arrested in order to demoralise party workers.

He said that his cook from Zaman Park and housekeeper from Bani Gala while adding that he fired two servants for installing recording devices inside his residence.

He warned that any attempt to “install thieves and dacoits upon us are ignorant of history as well as politics" pointing out that attempts like this have led to uprisings against regimes.

Imran Khan affirmed that his government would not accept the ongoing oppression and injustice while warning against giving any relief to those involved in corruption scandals.

He requested all parties seeking “return of democratic rule" to stand by him in his “ struggle for democracy".

