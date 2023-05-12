Trends :Pak UnrestSuella BravermanVice MediaTucker CarlsonKemal Kilicdaroglu
Home » World » Imran Khan Arrest Updates: Ex-PM Gets Two-week Protective Bail in Corruption Case

Imran Khan Arrest News: A division bench of the Islamabad High Court granted bail to former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Friday.

Policemen escort Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) as he arrives at the high court in Islamabad (Image: AFP)

Curated By: Majid Alam & Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 23:34 IST

Islamabad, Pakistan

May 12, 2023 21:35 IST

Islamabad HC Orders Authorities to Provide Foolproof Security to Imran Khan

A special bench of the Islamabad High Court on Friday ordered the authorities to provide foolproof security to Khan.

The bench also ruled that Khan should not be arrested in any case until Monday, a kind of blanket protection in all cases. He was asked to appear before the Lahore High Court on Monday.

May 12, 2023 19:07 IST

Pak Ex-PM Imran Khan Gets Two-week Protective Bail by Islamabad High Court

In a temporary relief to Imran Khan, a special bench of the Islamabad High Court on Friday granted him protective bail for two weeks in a corruption case and ordered that the former Pakistan prime minister should not be arrested till May 17 in any case registered after Tuesday.

The court in its order also stated that the former premier should not be arrested in any case, registered after May 9, till May 17. The bench also ordered the authorities to provide ‘foolproof security’ to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf: chief. Khan is expected to return to his Bani Gala residence.

May 12, 2023 18:31 IST

At Least 493 People Arrested Since May 9

Islamabad Police said that at least 493 people were arrested since May 9.

May 12, 2023 17:33 IST

Director General of NAB General Retired Nazir Butt Sacked from Post

General (Retired) Nazir Butt, the Director-General of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), has been removed from his post. The new Director General of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi is Waqar Chauhan, who was previously serving as Director of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

May 12, 2023 17:27 IST

Interior Minister Threatens to Re-arrest Imran Khan if Bail Is Not Granted in All Cases

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warns of re-arresting former prime minister Imran Khan if he doesn’t obtain bail in all of the cases against him. Speaking to Geo News, Sanaullah emphasized that if Khan gets relief only in some cases, the government will still pursue his arrest in the remaining ones. “We won’t arrest him if he gets protective bail in all of the cases, but if there are any cases left, we will definitely arrest him," he said.

May 12, 2023 17:18 IST

Imran Khan to Return to Bani Gala Following Islamabad High Court Hearing

Imran Khan, Chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf, will head to his residence in Bani Gala from the Islamabad High Court.

May 12, 2023 16:34 IST

Imran Khan to Address Nation after Exiting Islamabad HC

According to CNN-News18, Imran Khan will address the nation after leaving the Islamabad high court.

May 12, 2023 16:24 IST

Islamabad High Court's Verdict on Imran Khan's Case Only Applicable Within Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court said the ruling is only applicable within the boundaries of Islamabad.

May 12, 2023 16:22 IST

Court Orders Prohibit Imran Khan's Arrest in Any Case until May 17.

The court has ordered that Imran Khan is not to be arrested in any case until May 17. Imran Khan granted bail in cases filed after May 9.

May 12, 2023 15:58 IST

Pak PM Asked to Consider Imposing Emergency: CNN-News18

Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif is being asked to consider imposing emergency in Pakistan. A final decision will be taken after the ruling coalition holds a meeting later on Friday.

May 12, 2023 15:41 IST

Imran Khan Granted Two-Week Reprieve

Imran Khan has been granted two-week protective bail, Pakistan based news agencies reported. The Islamabad High Court heard the bail petition of the former prime minister in the Al-Qadir Trust case, a day after the Supreme Court declared his arrest in the same case as “unlawful."

May 12, 2023 15:26 IST

What Imran Khan Did, Our Enemy Could Not Do in 75 Years: Shehbaz Sharif

May 12, 2023 15:25 IST

PM Shehbaz Says PTI Leadership Pushing Pak Towards Destruction

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on Friay said that the PTI leadership is trying to push Pakistan towards destruction. “As you know the currency is navigating through difficult times, and the challenges we inherited are contributing immensely to aggravating the situation. The previous government violated an agreement with the IMF and we are making attempts to repair that," Sharif said.

May 12, 2023 15:00 IST

Lahore Police Leaves for Islamabad for Imran Khan's Arrest: Report

A team of Lahore police has left for Islamabad to arrest Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan in a number of cases registered against him in Punjab province, according to a media report on Friday. The police team is headed by the deputy inspector general (investigation), the Dawn newspaper reported. It was reported that the joint investigation team probing cases against Imran has informed the Islamabad High Court that it seeks the arrest of chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

May 12, 2023 14:10 IST

Hearing on Imran Khan's Bail Plea Adjourned After Sloganeering by Lawyer: Report

A special bench of the Islamabad High Court on Friday briefly adjourned the hearing on Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan bail plea in a graft case amid slogan shouting by a lawyer in the courtroom, according to media reports. Khan arrived at the court shortly after 11:30 am local time amid tight security and underwent the biometric identification process and other formalities. A special division bench, comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, took up the ex-premier’s bail plea. The hearing was delayed for nearly two hours due to security reasons, media reported.

May 12, 2023 13:58 IST

Pakistan Peoples Party Announces Rally in Karachi on Saturday

May 12, 2023 13:40 IST

Hearing to Resume at 2pm PST

The hearing will resume after the Friday prayers, Pakistan-based news agencies reported.

May 12, 2023 13:39 IST

Pakistan Govt Faces Criticism for Internet Shutdowns

The internet shutdowns have resulted to immense losses in Pakistan and stakeholders have urged the government to lift restrictions, the Dawn reported.

May 12, 2023 13:35 IST

Islamabad Police Have Closed Down the Traffic on Srinagar Highway

Islamabad Police closed down the traffic on the Srinagar Highway. Sec 144 remains imposed in the capital region.

May 12, 2023 13:31 IST

2 PTI Women Workers Arrested as Imran Presented in Court

Imran Khan has been brought inside the courtroom. He was brought to Court No 3. Meanwhile, two female PTI workers were arrested from the court premises.

May 12, 2023 13:13 IST

Imran Khan Supporters Clash with Police as Ex-PM Appears in Court

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at an Islamabad court on Friday under heavy security cover as his supporters clashed with the security forces elsewhere in the city, broadcaster Geo TV reported. Local reports said supporters of Khan clashed with police elsewhere in the city as police cleared roads for his convoy.

May 12, 2023 12:45 IST

Imran Khan Arrives at Islamabad HC, Hearing Yet to Begin

May 12, 2023 12:28 IST

10 People Allowed to Meet Imran Khan Yesterday: Islamabad Police

Islamabad police on Friday said that 10 people, including President Arif Alvi and Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed, were allowed to meet PTI chief Imran Khan on Thursday. The Islamabad Police said Imran’s physician Dr Faisal and his legal team also met the PTI chief at the Police Lines Guest House, Dawn reported.

May 12, 2023 12:20 IST

Security Up as Imran Khan Arrives at Islamabad Court | In Picture

Rangers cordon off the High Court for the arrival of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on May 12, 2023. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP)
May 12, 2023 12:19 IST

Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan Arrives at Islamabad Court for Bail Hearing

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan arrived at court on Friday for a bail hearing, after his arrest earlier this week that triggered deadly clashes across the country was declared unlawful. He arrived in a security convoy at Islamabad High Court, where hundreds of police and paramilitary troops were deployed.

May 12, 2023 12:01 IST

Islamabad HC Orders Stay on Criminal Proceedings Against Imran Khan in Toshakhana Case

May 12, 2023 11:50 IST

In Picture | A View of Radio Pakistan Office Building After it was Set Afire in Peshawar

A man carries damaged items inside a Radio Pakistan office building after it was set afire by the supporters of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan during a protest against his arrest, in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 11, 2023. Credits: REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
May 12, 2023 11:45 IST

Where Have Police Kept Imran Khan’s PTI’s Bigwigs?

Police in Pakistan’s major cities, including capital Islamabad, invoked the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance and arrested several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders. On Friday, senior leaders Yasmin Rashid and Shireen Mazari were also arrested. Pakistani authorities also put leader Khalid Khurshid under house arrest. It is unclear where these two leaders currently are kept by the law enforcement authorities. A report by the Dawn said that senior leaders Asad Umar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Ejaz Chaudhry, Qasim Suri, Ali Mohammad Khan and Fawad Chaudhry, also arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, were also arrested. READ MORE

May 12, 2023 11:42 IST

Pakistan Authorities Gear for Imran Khan's Supporters at His Court Hearing in Islamabad

Pakistan police imposed an emergency order banning gatherings as supporters of Imran Khan were expected to march to the capital on Friday where the former prime minister will appear for a court hearing. Khan’s PTI party said thousands of “peaceful Pakistanis" from across the country will gather in Islamabad in solidarity with their leader.

May 12, 2023 11:29 IST

Digital Payments Halve in 'Longest' Internet Shutdown

The digital payment systems fell by around 50 percent on the day following former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest as the countrywide protests prompted authorities to shut down mobile internet services. The internet and social media sites remained suspended on Friday. The reason for the slump was primarily the mobile broadband suspension, Dawn reported.

Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party said thousands of “peaceful Pakistanis” from across the country will gather in Islamabad in solidarity with their leader. In a major relief for Imran Khan, Pakistan’s Supreme Court declared the former prime minister’s dramatic arrest “unlawful” and “invalid” and ordered his immediate release after he was produced before a bench on Thursday.

Khan was arrested on Tuesday from the Islamabad High Court and an accountability court Wednesday handed him over to the National Accountability Bureau for eight days remand in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

His arrest sparked widespread protests across Pakistan, prompting the government to deploy the army in the national capital as well as in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces. The violent protests left at least eight people dead.

On Thursday, a three-member apex court bench, comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah, ordered his immediate release. Khan is facing over 120 cases across the country, including for allegedly committing treason and blasphemy and inciting violence and terrorism.

The bench, while hearing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman’s plea against his arrest, expressed anger at the way he was taken into custody by paramilitary Rangers and ordered the NAB to produce him before it.

Khan, who was ousted from power in April last year, was brought to the court amid heavy security.

“It is good to see you,” Chief Justice Bandial told Khan. After a brief hearing, the court declared that Khan’s arrest was “invalid” and “unlawful” and ordered that he should be set free.

“The manner of execution of the arrest warrant issued by the Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) dated 01.05.2023 in the Al-Qadir Trust case within the premises of the Islamabad High Court against the petitioner is invalid and unlawful,” the ruling said.

The court also directed him to go to the IHC on Friday and seek further legal recourse. “You will have to accept whatever the high court decides,” the top judge said.

Bandial also said that it is every politician’s responsibility to ensure law and order.

During the hearing, Khan told the court that he was “kidnapped from the court” when he was preparing for the biometric attendance before filing an appeal in a case.

Khan claimed he was subjected to violence, saying he had been beaten with clubs and that such brutality was not even inflicted on criminals.

