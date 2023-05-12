Imran Khan Arrest Updates: Ex-PM Gets Two-week Protective Bail in Corruption Case

Curated By: Majid Alam & Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Islamabad, Pakistan
Imran Khan Arrest Updates: A division bench of the Islamabad High Court granted bail to former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Friday. This came a day after the Supreme Court declared his arrest from the IHC premises “invalid and unlawful. Read More
A special bench of the Islamabad High Court on Friday ordered the authorities to provide foolproof security to Khan.
The bench also ruled that Khan should not be arrested in any case until Monday, a kind of blanket protection in all cases. He was asked to appear before the Lahore High Court on Monday.
In a temporary relief to Imran Khan, a special bench of the Islamabad High Court on Friday granted him protective bail for two weeks in a corruption case and ordered that the former Pakistan prime minister should not be arrested till May 17 in any case registered after Tuesday.
The court in its order also stated that the former premier should not be arrested in any case, registered after May 9, till May 17. The bench also ordered the authorities to provide ‘foolproof security’ to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf: chief. Khan is expected to return to his Bani Gala residence.
Islamabad Police said that at least 493 people were arrested since May 9.
General (Retired) Nazir Butt, the Director-General of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), has been removed from his post. The new Director General of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi is Waqar Chauhan, who was previously serving as Director of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warns of re-arresting former prime minister Imran Khan if he doesn’t obtain bail in all of the cases against him. Speaking to Geo News, Sanaullah emphasized that if Khan gets relief only in some cases, the government will still pursue his arrest in the remaining ones. “We won’t arrest him if he gets protective bail in all of the cases, but if there are any cases left, we will definitely arrest him," he said.
Imran Khan, Chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf, will head to his residence in Bani Gala from the Islamabad High Court.
According to CNN-News18, Imran Khan will address the nation after leaving the Islamabad high court.
The Islamabad High Court said the ruling is only applicable within the boundaries of Islamabad.
The court has ordered that Imran Khan is not to be arrested in any case until May 17. Imran Khan granted bail in cases filed after May 9.
Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif is being asked to consider imposing emergency in Pakistan. A final decision will be taken after the ruling coalition holds a meeting later on Friday.
Imran Khan has been granted two-week protective bail, Pakistan based news agencies reported. The Islamabad High Court heard the bail petition of the former prime minister in the Al-Qadir Trust case, a day after the Supreme Court declared his arrest in the same case as “unlawful."
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on Friay said that the PTI leadership is trying to push Pakistan towards destruction. “As you know the currency is navigating through difficult times, and the challenges we inherited are contributing immensely to aggravating the situation. The previous government violated an agreement with the IMF and we are making attempts to repair that," Sharif said.
A team of Lahore police has left for Islamabad to arrest Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan in a number of cases registered against him in Punjab province, according to a media report on Friday. The police team is headed by the deputy inspector general (investigation), the Dawn newspaper reported. It was reported that the joint investigation team probing cases against Imran has informed the Islamabad High Court that it seeks the arrest of chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.
A special bench of the Islamabad High Court on Friday briefly adjourned the hearing on Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan bail plea in a graft case amid slogan shouting by a lawyer in the courtroom, according to media reports. Khan arrived at the court shortly after 11:30 am local time amid tight security and underwent the biometric identification process and other formalities. A special division bench, comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, took up the ex-premier’s bail plea. The hearing was delayed for nearly two hours due to security reasons, media reported.
The hearing will resume after the Friday prayers, Pakistan-based news agencies reported.
The internet shutdowns have resulted to immense losses in Pakistan and stakeholders have urged the government to lift restrictions, the Dawn reported.
Islamabad Police closed down the traffic on the Srinagar Highway. Sec 144 remains imposed in the capital region.
Imran Khan has been brought inside the courtroom. He was brought to Court No 3. Meanwhile, two female PTI workers were arrested from the court premises.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at an Islamabad court on Friday under heavy security cover as his supporters clashed with the security forces elsewhere in the city, broadcaster Geo TV reported. Local reports said supporters of Khan clashed with police elsewhere in the city as police cleared roads for his convoy.
Islamabad police on Friday said that 10 people, including President Arif Alvi and Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed, were allowed to meet PTI chief Imran Khan on Thursday. The Islamabad Police said Imran’s physician Dr Faisal and his legal team also met the PTI chief at the Police Lines Guest House, Dawn reported.
Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan arrived at court on Friday for a bail hearing, after his arrest earlier this week that triggered deadly clashes across the country was declared unlawful. He arrived in a security convoy at Islamabad High Court, where hundreds of police and paramilitary troops were deployed.
Police in Pakistan’s major cities, including capital Islamabad, invoked the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance and arrested several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders. On Friday, senior leaders Yasmin Rashid and Shireen Mazari were also arrested. Pakistani authorities also put leader Khalid Khurshid under house arrest. It is unclear where these two leaders currently are kept by the law enforcement authorities. A report by the Dawn said that senior leaders Asad Umar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Ejaz Chaudhry, Qasim Suri, Ali Mohammad Khan and Fawad Chaudhry, also arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, were also arrested. READ MORE
Pakistan police imposed an emergency order banning gatherings as supporters of Imran Khan were expected to march to the capital on Friday where the former prime minister will appear for a court hearing. Khan’s PTI party said thousands of “peaceful Pakistanis" from across the country will gather in Islamabad in solidarity with their leader.
The digital payment systems fell by around 50 percent on the day following former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest as the countrywide protests prompted authorities to shut down mobile internet services. The internet and social media sites remained suspended on Friday. The reason for the slump was primarily the mobile broadband suspension, Dawn reported.
Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party said thousands of “peaceful Pakistanis” from across the country will gather in Islamabad in solidarity with their leader. In a major relief for Imran Khan, Pakistan’s Supreme Court declared the former prime minister’s dramatic arrest “unlawful” and “invalid” and ordered his immediate release after he was produced before a bench on Thursday.
Khan was arrested on Tuesday from the Islamabad High Court and an accountability court Wednesday handed him over to the National Accountability Bureau for eight days remand in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.
His arrest sparked widespread protests across Pakistan, prompting the government to deploy the army in the national capital as well as in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces. The violent protests left at least eight people dead.
On Thursday, a three-member apex court bench, comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah, ordered his immediate release. Khan is facing over 120 cases across the country, including for allegedly committing treason and blasphemy and inciting violence and terrorism.
The bench, while hearing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman’s plea against his arrest, expressed anger at the way he was taken into custody by paramilitary Rangers and ordered the NAB to produce him before it.
Khan, who was ousted from power in April last year, was brought to the court amid heavy security.
“It is good to see you,” Chief Justice Bandial told Khan. After a brief hearing, the court declared that Khan’s arrest was “invalid” and “unlawful” and ordered that he should be set free.
“The manner of execution of the arrest warrant issued by the Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) dated 01.05.2023 in the Al-Qadir Trust case within the premises of the Islamabad High Court against the petitioner is invalid and unlawful,” the ruling said.
The court also directed him to go to the IHC on Friday and seek further legal recourse. “You will have to accept whatever the high court decides,” the top judge said.
Bandial also said that it is every politician’s responsibility to ensure law and order.
During the hearing, Khan told the court that he was “kidnapped from the court” when he was preparing for the biometric attendance before filing an appeal in a case.
Khan claimed he was subjected to violence, saying he had been beaten with clubs and that such brutality was not even inflicted on criminals.