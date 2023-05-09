Trends :Imran Khan LIVEUS Default FearsEric GarcettiRishi SunakSanna Marin
Imran Khan Arrest: PTI Supporters Storm Army, ISI HQs As Protests Intensify; Schools Shut on Wednesday

Imran Khan Arrested Updates: Former minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reiterated PTI’s call for “peaceful protest” against the arrest of Imran Khan in Pakistan

Black smoke billows from a street installation set alight during a protest by PTI party activists and supporters of former Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan against the arrest of their leader in Peshawar on May 9. (Image: AFP)

Curated By: Arpita Raj

News18.com

Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 23:24 IST

Islamabad

Imran Khan Arrested: Massive violent protests erupted in Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was on Tuesday arrested in connection with the Al-Qadir trust case. The cricketer-turned-politician was arrested by paramilitary Rangers from outside the Islamabad High Court when he had appeared for bail renewal, his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said. Read More

May 09, 2023 21:45 IST

Pakistan News LIVE: PTI Claims Several Injured After Security Forces Open Fire on Protestors

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has claimed that several people have sustained injuries after security forces opened fire on protestors in Lahore cantonment area outside Corps Commander residence. It also shared a video of security forces allegedly firing tear gas on protestors.

May 09, 2023 21:21 IST

Imran Khan Arrest News: Twitter Access Blocked Amid Violent Protests

Amid violent protests across Pakistan over the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have been blocked in the country.

May 09, 2023 21:15 IST

Pak Present & Future Tense: Army Cadre Not on Same Page; No Command & Control, Local Sources tell News18

While Pakistan’s anti-graft watchdog arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan at Islamabad High Court on Tuesday in connection with the Al-Qadir trust case, the Army cadre is not on the same page amid the fresh turmoil in the nuclear-armed country, according to local sources. Sources told CNN-News18 that they cannot rule out serious division in Army cadre. Read More

May 09, 2023 20:48 IST

Imran Khan Arrest LIVE: PTI Claims Sindh Unit's President 'Abducted' from Karachi By Security Forces

Official Twitter handle of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf shared a video claiming that PTI Sindh president was “abducted" from Karachi by security forces.

May 09, 2023 20:28 IST

Radio Pakistan's Building Set on Fire After Imran Khan's Arrest

National public broadcaster Radio Pakistan’s building was set on fire as chaos erupted after the arrest of PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan in connection with the Al-Qadir trust case, according to local media.

May 09, 2023 20:09 IST

Imran Khan News: PTI Supporters Continue to Stage Protest in Different Cities of Pakistan

Official Twitter handle of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) shared a video of people coming from Lahore in large numbers and moving from Liberty towards Lahore cantonment area to protest against the arrest of Imran Khan.

May 09, 2023 19:47 IST

Imran Khan Arrest News: Islamabad HC Reserves Order in Ex-PM's Arrest from Court Premises

The Islamabad High Court today reserved its verdict in former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest from the court premises by the Pakistan Rangers.

May 09, 2023 19:43 IST

Hours Before His Arrest, Imran Khan Got Bail in Multiple Cases

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Tuesday approved former premier Imran Khan’s interim bail pleas for multiple cases, hours before the PTI chief was arrested at the Islamabad High Court by paramilitary Rangers. ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf: party chief’s pleas seeking bail in cases about the March 18 violence outside the Federal Judicial Complex here and approved Khan’s bail against bonds worth PKR 50,000 in all seven cases, the Dawn newspaper reported.

May 09, 2023 19:28 IST

Imran Khan Arrested for Causing Loss to National Treasury in Corruption Case: Pak Minister

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah today said that former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested for causing loss to the national treasury in a corruption case. Providing details on the arrest, he also dismissed reports of torture of the 70-year-old leader during his arrest by paramilitary Rangers. He said Khan was arrested by officials of the NAB specifically in the Al-Qadir Trust case, adding that there were “dozens" of other cases with corruption inquiries in progress against the former premier.

May 09, 2023 19:22 IST

Imran Khan Arrest LIVE News: Protests Intensify Across Pakistan | WATCH

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media member shared a video of a large number of people marching towards the Corps Commander Lahore House to protest against the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

May 09, 2023 19:15 IST

Imran Khan Arrest LIVE: Shah Mahmood Qureshi Calls for 'Peaceful Protest'

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reiterated PTI’s call for “peaceful protest" against the arrest of Imran Khan.

May 09, 2023 19:06 IST

Imran Khan Arrest: Ex-PM Taken to Clinic in Islamabad for Medical Examination

Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan has been referred to a seven-member medical board at the Poly Clinic in Islamabad for a medical examination, reports Pakistan’s ARY News.

May 09, 2023 19:04 IST

WATCH | Hours Before Arrest, Imran Khan Said ‘A Powerful Person' Tried to Kill Him

Hours before his arrest, former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said an intelligence officer tried to kill him twice but he could not get an FIR registered in the matter against this “powerful person". The video was shot before he was departing for Islamabad for his court appearance, the PTI chief said he will prove that this person tried to kill him. Read More

May 09, 2023 18:34 IST

‘May Not Get Chance to Address You Again’: Did Imran Khan Predict His Arrest in Pre-recorded Video?

The people of Pakistan were shocked to see former prime minister Imran Khan getting arrested in a dramatic manner on Tuesday. However, it seems that the ex-premier saw this coming long ago. His party PTI has now released a pre-recorded video in which Imran Khan apparently predicted his arrest. The official Instagram account of PTI shared the video, which was originally from 2022, following Imran Khan’s arrest today, Dawn reported. Read More

May 09, 2023 17:45 IST

Imran Khan News: Pak Police Fire Water Cannon, Tear Gas at Protesters

Pakistan police fired water cannon and tear gas to quell protests that erupted in several cities after former prime minister Imran Khan was taken into custody by Rangers in connection with a graft case. News agency AFP correspondents in the eastern city of Lahore reported water cannon being fired, while in Karachi in the south police used teargas to disperse protesters. (Image: AFP)

May 09, 2023 17:30 IST

Imran Khan Arrest LIVE: PTI Shares Video of Ex-PM's Arrest by Pak Rangers, Calls It 'Abduction' | WATCH

Official Twitter handle of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tweeted a video, saying that Rangers “abducted" its party chief Imran Khan and asked people of Pakistan to come out to “defend" the country.

May 09, 2023 17:22 IST

Imran Khan Arrest LIVE: Protests Erupt in Lahore | WATCH

Massive protests have erupted in several cities including Lahore and Kakar against the arrest of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, said the official Twitter handle of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

May 09, 2023 17:18 IST

Imran Khan Arrest LIVE: Prohibitory Order Imposed in Islamabad

Pakistan police today imposed prohibitory orders in Islamabad after several workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party staged protests across the city and created a riot-like situation following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan by paramilitary Rangers. The Islamabad police said that there was no incident of violence in the country’s capital.

May 09, 2023 17:09 IST

May 09, 2023 17:02 IST

Imran Khan Arrested by Pak Rangers; Massive Protests Rock Lahore, Islamabad | What We Know

In a dramatic turn of events in Pakistan, former premier Imran Khan was arrested by paramilitary Rangers outside the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday. The former PM was present at the Islamabad High Court for the hearing of a corruption case, a day after he took on the country’s powerful army for allegedly hatching a plot to kill him. Read More

May 09, 2023 16:58 IST

Imran Khan LIVE: Ex-PM Rejects Pak Govt's Findings in 2022 Assassination Attempt Case

The Pakistani government recently said the assassination attempt on Imran Khan was the work of a lone gunman, who is now in custody and who confessed in a video controversially leaked to media. However, Khan rejected those findings and insisted authorities have refused to accept his attempts to file a so-called FIR with police identifying the real culprits. Khan repeated his allegations in a video statement released ahead of his court appearance Tuesday, saying that “there is no reason for me to fabricate the facts".

May 09, 2023 16:50 IST

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Says Imran Khan's 'Politics is Defined by Blatant Lies'

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Imran Khan’s “politics is defined by blatant lies, untruths, u-turns, and vicious attacks on institutions." He tweeted, “Bending the judiciary to your whims and behaving as if rules don’t apply to you. What I said about you in my tweet is established by facts over the past few years."

May 09, 2023 16:45 IST

Imran Khan Arrest: PTI Supporters Clash with Police Outside Islamabad HC

Local TV stations showed chaotic scenes outside the court as hundreds of PTI supporters clashed with security officers. Imran Khan’s arrest comes a day after the military warned him against making “baseless allegations" after he again accused a senior officer of plotting to kill him.

May 09, 2023 16:13 IST

Imran Khan Arrest: Security Beefed Up Outside Islamabad HC | WATCH

Security beefed up outside the Islamabad High Court in Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir trust case.

May 09, 2023 16:10 IST

Imran Khan LIVE: Islamabad HC Asks Top Officials to Reach Court

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq has asked the Islamabad police chief, the interior ministry secretary, and the additional attorney general to appear before the court soon as the NAB may seek Imran Khan’s custody.

May 09, 2023 16:04 IST

Imran Khan LIVE: Rangers Grab Ex-Pak PM from Collar, Take Him to Prison Van | WATCH

A video shared by Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf shows the Rangers grabbing the leader from the collar and bundling him into a prison van. “Mr Khan has been arrested in a land transfer case to property tycoon Malik Riaz and is being handed over to National Accountability Bureau", a NAB official confirmed to news agency PTI. The official added that Khan has been arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case and his arrest warrants were issued today morning and subsequently he is arrested.

May 09, 2023 15:56 IST

Imran Khan Arrest LIVE: They Want to Put Me in Jail, Says Former Pak PM | WATCH

Before his arrest from outside the Islamabad High Court today, former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan said, “There is no case on me. They want to put me in jail, I am ready for it."

May 09, 2023 15:54 IST

Imran Khan Arrested by Pakistani Rangers from Judicial Complex in Islamabad | Details Here

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday by Pakistani Rangers outside the Islamabad High Court. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was taken into custody in connection with the Al Qadir Trust case, for which the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had summoned him multiple times. The former prime minister was in court to renew his bail when the Rangers made the arrest on NAB’s request. Read More

May 09, 2023 15:50 IST

Imran Khan Arrest LIVE: Section 144 Imposed in Islamabad

Following Imran Khan’s arrest, section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad in Pakistan as several PTI wokers staged protest across the city and created a riots-like situation. They also blocked roads in Lahore and staged protests.

May 09, 2023 15:48 IST

Imran Khan Arrest LIVE: Former Pak Minister Calls It 'State Terrorism'

Imran Khan’s arrest comes a day after the powerful Army had accused him of levelling baseless allegations against a senior Army officer. The PTI alleged that the cricketer-turned-politician was being tortured but it was not confirmed independently. “State terrorism - breaking into IHC premises to abduct Imran Khan from court premises. Law of the jungle in operation. Rangers beat the lawyers, used violence on Imran Khan and abducted him," tweeted former minister Shireen Mazari, a PTI spokeswoman.

Currently, more than 120 cases are registered against the 70-year-old leader related to terrorism, blasphemy, murder, violence, and inciting violence. Meanwhile, section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad amid massive protests and riots-like situations caused by PTI workers, who have also blocked roads in Lahore.

Amid violent protests across Pakistan over Khan’s arrest, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have been blocked in the country.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had summoned Khan several times to appear before it but he failed to do so. After his arrest, the leader will be presented before the NAB court on Wednesday.

Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, was taken into custody by the Rangers when he appeared in court on anti-graft charges and was doing biometrics in the premises, his PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said.

Former information minister and PTI vice president Fawad Chaudhry said that the court has been “occupied by the Rangers” and lawyers “are being subjected to torture”. “Imran Khan’s car has been surrounded,” he added.

Another PTI leader Azhar Mashwani alleged that Khan had been “abducted” from inside the court by the Rangers. He said that the party had given an immediate call for staging protests in the country.

“They are torturing Imran Khan right now […] they are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib,” Cheema said in a video message posted on the party’s Twitter handle.

TV footage showed the Rangers grabbing Khan from the collar and bundling him into a prison van. “Mr Khan has been arrested in a land transfer case to property tycoon Malik Riaz and is being handed over to National Accountability Bureau (NAB)”, a NAB official confirmed to news agency PTI.

Khan has been arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case. “His arrest warrants were issued today morning and subsequently he is arrested,” the official added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Khan was arrested for causing loss to the national treasury in a corruption case. Providing details, he also dismissed reports of torture of Khan during his arrest by paramilitary Rangers. He said Khan was arrested by officials of the NAB specifically in the Al-Qadir Trust case, adding that there were “dozens” of other cases with corruption inquiries in progress against the former premier.

Khan has been facing a slew of cases since his ouster through a no trust vote in April last year. He has rejected all these cases as political victimisation by the ruling alliance. Currently, he is facing over 140 cases related to terrorism, blasphemy, murder, violence, inciting to violence.

(with inputs from PTI)

