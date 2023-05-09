Imran Khan Arrest: PTI Supporters Storm Army, ISI HQs As Protests Intensify; Schools Shut on Wednesday

Curated By: Arpita Raj
Imran Khan Arrested: Massive violent protests erupted in Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was on Tuesday arrested in connection with the Al-Qadir trust case. The cricketer-turned-politician was arrested by paramilitary Rangers from outside the Islamabad High Court when he had appeared for bail renewal, his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said. Read More
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has claimed that several people have sustained injuries after security forces opened fire on protestors in Lahore cantonment area outside Corps Commander residence. It also shared a video of security forces allegedly firing tear gas on protestors.
Amid violent protests across Pakistan over the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have been blocked in the country.
While Pakistan’s anti-graft watchdog arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan at Islamabad High Court on Tuesday in connection with the Al-Qadir trust case, the Army cadre is not on the same page amid the fresh turmoil in the nuclear-armed country, according to local sources. Sources told CNN-News18 that they cannot rule out serious division in Army cadre. Read More
Official Twitter handle of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf shared a video claiming that PTI Sindh president was “abducted" from Karachi by security forces.
National public broadcaster Radio Pakistan’s building was set on fire as chaos erupted after the arrest of PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan in connection with the Al-Qadir trust case, according to local media.
Official Twitter handle of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) shared a video of people coming from Lahore in large numbers and moving from Liberty towards Lahore cantonment area to protest against the arrest of Imran Khan.
The Islamabad High Court today reserved its verdict in former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest from the court premises by the Pakistan Rangers.
An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Tuesday approved former premier Imran Khan’s interim bail pleas for multiple cases, hours before the PTI chief was arrested at the Islamabad High Court by paramilitary Rangers. ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf: party chief’s pleas seeking bail in cases about the March 18 violence outside the Federal Judicial Complex here and approved Khan’s bail against bonds worth PKR 50,000 in all seven cases, the Dawn newspaper reported.
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah today said that former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested for causing loss to the national treasury in a corruption case. Providing details on the arrest, he also dismissed reports of torture of the 70-year-old leader during his arrest by paramilitary Rangers. He said Khan was arrested by officials of the NAB specifically in the Al-Qadir Trust case, adding that there were “dozens" of other cases with corruption inquiries in progress against the former premier.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media member shared a video of a large number of people marching towards the Corps Commander Lahore House to protest against the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reiterated PTI’s call for “peaceful protest" against the arrest of Imran Khan.
Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan has been referred to a seven-member medical board at the Poly Clinic in Islamabad for a medical examination, reports Pakistan’s ARY News.
Hours before his arrest, former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said an intelligence officer tried to kill him twice but he could not get an FIR registered in the matter against this “powerful person". The video was shot before he was departing for Islamabad for his court appearance, the PTI chief said he will prove that this person tried to kill him. Read More
The people of Pakistan were shocked to see former prime minister Imran Khan getting arrested in a dramatic manner on Tuesday. However, it seems that the ex-premier saw this coming long ago. His party PTI has now released a pre-recorded video in which Imran Khan apparently predicted his arrest. The official Instagram account of PTI shared the video, which was originally from 2022, following Imran Khan’s arrest today, Dawn reported. Read More
Pakistan police fired water cannon and tear gas to quell protests that erupted in several cities after former prime minister Imran Khan was taken into custody by Rangers in connection with a graft case. News agency AFP correspondents in the eastern city of Lahore reported water cannon being fired, while in Karachi in the south police used teargas to disperse protesters. (Image: AFP)
Official Twitter handle of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tweeted a video, saying that Rangers “abducted" its party chief Imran Khan and asked people of Pakistan to come out to “defend" the country.
Massive protests have erupted in several cities including Lahore and Kakar against the arrest of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, said the official Twitter handle of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
Pakistan police today imposed prohibitory orders in Islamabad after several workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party staged protests across the city and created a riot-like situation following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan by paramilitary Rangers. The Islamabad police said that there was no incident of violence in the country’s capital.
In a dramatic turn of events in Pakistan, former premier Imran Khan was arrested by paramilitary Rangers outside the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday. The former PM was present at the Islamabad High Court for the hearing of a corruption case, a day after he took on the country’s powerful army for allegedly hatching a plot to kill him. Read More
The Pakistani government recently said the assassination attempt on Imran Khan was the work of a lone gunman, who is now in custody and who confessed in a video controversially leaked to media. However, Khan rejected those findings and insisted authorities have refused to accept his attempts to file a so-called FIR with police identifying the real culprits. Khan repeated his allegations in a video statement released ahead of his court appearance Tuesday, saying that “there is no reason for me to fabricate the facts".
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Imran Khan’s “politics is defined by blatant lies, untruths, u-turns, and vicious attacks on institutions." He tweeted, “Bending the judiciary to your whims and behaving as if rules don’t apply to you. What I said about you in my tweet is established by facts over the past few years."
Local TV stations showed chaotic scenes outside the court as hundreds of PTI supporters clashed with security officers. Imran Khan’s arrest comes a day after the military warned him against making “baseless allegations" after he again accused a senior officer of plotting to kill him.
Security beefed up outside the Islamabad High Court in Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir trust case.
Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq has asked the Islamabad police chief, the interior ministry secretary, and the additional attorney general to appear before the court soon as the NAB may seek Imran Khan’s custody.
A video shared by Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf shows the Rangers grabbing the leader from the collar and bundling him into a prison van. “Mr Khan has been arrested in a land transfer case to property tycoon Malik Riaz and is being handed over to National Accountability Bureau", a NAB official confirmed to news agency PTI. The official added that Khan has been arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case and his arrest warrants were issued today morning and subsequently he is arrested.
Before his arrest from outside the Islamabad High Court today, former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan said, “There is no case on me. They want to put me in jail, I am ready for it."
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday by Pakistani Rangers outside the Islamabad High Court. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was taken into custody in connection with the Al Qadir Trust case, for which the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had summoned him multiple times. The former prime minister was in court to renew his bail when the Rangers made the arrest on NAB’s request. Read More
Following Imran Khan’s arrest, section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad in Pakistan as several PTI wokers staged protest across the city and created a riots-like situation. They also blocked roads in Lahore and staged protests.
Imran Khan’s arrest comes a day after the powerful Army had accused him of levelling baseless allegations against a senior Army officer. The PTI alleged that the cricketer-turned-politician was being tortured but it was not confirmed independently. “State terrorism - breaking into IHC premises to abduct Imran Khan from court premises. Law of the jungle in operation. Rangers beat the lawyers, used violence on Imran Khan and abducted him," tweeted former minister Shireen Mazari, a PTI spokeswoman.
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had summoned Khan several times to appear before it but he failed to do so. After his arrest, the leader will be presented before the NAB court on Wednesday.
Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, was taken into custody by the Rangers when he appeared in court on anti-graft charges and was doing biometrics in the premises, his PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said.
Former information minister and PTI vice president Fawad Chaudhry said that the court has been “occupied by the Rangers” and lawyers “are being subjected to torture”. “Imran Khan’s car has been surrounded,” he added.
Another PTI leader Azhar Mashwani alleged that Khan had been “abducted” from inside the court by the Rangers. He said that the party had given an immediate call for staging protests in the country.
“They are torturing Imran Khan right now […] they are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib,” Cheema said in a video message posted on the party’s Twitter handle.
TV footage showed the Rangers grabbing Khan from the collar and bundling him into a prison van. “Mr Khan has been arrested in a land transfer case to property tycoon Malik Riaz and is being handed over to National Accountability Bureau (NAB)”, a NAB official confirmed to news agency PTI.
Khan has been arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case. “His arrest warrants were issued today morning and subsequently he is arrested,” the official added.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Khan was arrested for causing loss to the national treasury in a corruption case. Providing details, he also dismissed reports of torture of Khan during his arrest by paramilitary Rangers. He said Khan was arrested by officials of the NAB specifically in the Al-Qadir Trust case, adding that there were “dozens” of other cases with corruption inquiries in progress against the former premier.
Khan has been facing a slew of cases since his ouster through a no trust vote in April last year. He has rejected all these cases as political victimisation by the ruling alliance. Currently, he is facing over 140 cases related to terrorism, blasphemy, murder, violence, inciting to violence.
