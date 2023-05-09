Imran Khan Arrest: PTI Supporters Storm Army, ISI HQs As Protests Intensify; Schools Shut on Wednesday

Currently, more than 120 cases are registered against the 70-year-old leader related to terrorism, blasphemy, murder, violence, and inciting violence. Meanwhile, section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad amid massive protests and riots-like situations caused by PTI workers, who have also blocked roads in Lahore.

Amid violent protests across Pakistan over Khan’s arrest, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have been blocked in the country.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had summoned Khan several times to appear before it but he failed to do so. After his arrest, the leader will be presented before the NAB court on Wednesday.

Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, was taken into custody by the Rangers when he appeared in court on anti-graft charges and was doing biometrics in the premises, his PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said.

Former information minister and PTI vice president Fawad Chaudhry said that the court has been “occupied by the Rangers” and lawyers “are being subjected to torture”. “Imran Khan’s car has been surrounded,” he added.

Another PTI leader Azhar Mashwani alleged that Khan had been “abducted” from inside the court by the Rangers. He said that the party had given an immediate call for staging protests in the country.

“They are torturing Imran Khan right now […] they are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib,” Cheema said in a video message posted on the party’s Twitter handle.

TV footage showed the Rangers grabbing Khan from the collar and bundling him into a prison van. “Mr Khan has been arrested in a land transfer case to property tycoon Malik Riaz and is being handed over to National Accountability Bureau (NAB)”, a NAB official confirmed to news agency PTI.

Khan has been arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case. “His arrest warrants were issued today morning and subsequently he is arrested,” the official added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Khan was arrested for causing loss to the national treasury in a corruption case. Providing details, he also dismissed reports of torture of Khan during his arrest by paramilitary Rangers. He said Khan was arrested by officials of the NAB specifically in the Al-Qadir Trust case, adding that there were “dozens” of other cases with corruption inquiries in progress against the former premier.

Khan has been facing a slew of cases since his ouster through a no trust vote in April last year. He has rejected all these cases as political victimisation by the ruling alliance. Currently, he is facing over 140 cases related to terrorism, blasphemy, murder, violence, inciting to violence.

