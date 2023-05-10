Imran Khan Arrest Updates: Cricketer-turned-politician Arrested According to Law, Says PM Sharif; Army Says PTI Worse Than ‘Eternal Enemy’

Curated By: Majid Alam & Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 23:17 IST
Islamabad, Pakistan
Imran Khan Arrest Updates: The accountability court granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) an eight-day remand of Imran Khan on Wednesday, who was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises on Tuesday over his alleged involvement in the Al-Qadir Trust case. In a separate case, the PTI chief was indicted by a sessions court in the Toshakhana case. Read More
Imran Khan, who was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case, was remanded to 8-day NAB custody by accountability court on Wednesday. Read more here.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday condemned the deadly protests by the supporters of former premier Imran Khan after his arrest in a corruption case and warned to deal with demonstrators with an iron fist.
The prime minister made a brief address to the nation after the country was rocked by deadly violence during the last two days which saw attacks on military installations and state properties.
“Attack on public property is an act of terrorism and enmity towards the country," the prime minister said, adding that those taking the law into their own hands would be dealt with an iron fist.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Imran Khan’s arrest was according to law, and that no notices were issued during the cricketer-turned-politician’s tenure.
The Pakistan Army on Wednesday warned former prime minister Imran Khan’s supporters that will not allow anyone to take the law into their hands, describing May 9 as a “black chapter" in the country’s history in the wake of attacks on its installations.
Enraged over the arrest of their leader in a corruption case, the supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf: chief Khan stormed the General Headquarters of the Army and several other military properties and installations on Tuesday.
A political group, driven by power-hunger, has managed to do what the country’s eternal enemy couldn’t achieve in seventy-five years, the Pakistan Army said in a press release
District administration seeks army’s help in Islamabad as protests erupt following Imran Khan’s arrest
The government of Sindh imposed Section 144 to control the current law and order situation in the province following Khan’s arrest.
Following Imran Khan’s arrest, violent clashes erupted between protesters and police in Peshawar, resulting in the torching of multiple buildings, including the Radio Pakistan building.
Former Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been arrested.
Imran Khan Remanded in NAB Custody for 8 Days in Al-Qadir Trust Case
Fawad Chaudhry released a list where he said over 47 party workers have been killed in clashes.
Imran Khan, the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), faced more legal problems on Wednesday as he was charged in the Toshakhana case, while the decision in the Al-Qadir Trust case has been reserved.
Pakistan deploys troops in Punjab, KP and Balochistan provinces to maintain order following clashes and protests after the arrest of Imran Khan. Over 1,000 arrests have been made and roads leading to Nawaz Sharif’s residence have been sealed. Read more here.
The former Pakistan prime minister said that a plot to kill him is being hatched as he was not allowed to use the washroom for over 24 hours, and he said he fears he will die.
On Tuesday, an accountability court postponed its decision regarding the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) request for a 14-day remand of Imran Khan, the chairman of PTI who was arrested the day before at the Islamabad High Court in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case.
In a major relief for Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza, the National Accountability Bureau has declared the father-son duo were “innocent" in a money laundering case after it conducted a re-investigation, a media report said on Wednesday. The case was filed by the anti-corruption agency in 2020, which alleged that Shehbaz and his family members were involved in money laundering and illegal transfer of funds through fake accounts. The supplementary report was submitted to the accountability court and presented during the hearing conducted by Accountability Court judge Qamar-ul-Zaman, Samaa TV reported on its website.
Around 1,000 people have been arrested in Pakistan’s Punjab, the country’s most populous province, since protests erupted after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, police said Wednesday. “Police teams arrested 945 law breakers and miscreants from across the province," officials said in a statement to media, adding 130 officers and officials were injured in the violence that broke out after Khan’s arrest on Tuesday.
The Indian High Commission in Pakistan has informed the athletes participating in Bridge Championship in Lahore to leave the country immediately. There were around 20 players in Pakistan for the sporting event.
PTI general secretary Asad Umar was arrested on Wednesday and taken away from the Islamabad High Court premises by officials of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Islamabad police, Dawn reported.
The Pakistan Army did not play a part in the arrest of opposition leader and former prime minister Imran Khan, the government said. The government said that the Pakistan National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Khan lawfully and it is not connected with the Pakistan Army. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was arrested as part of the ongoing investigation in the Al-Qadir Trust case where the former prime minister and his wife, the former first lady, Bushra Bibi, are being accused of taking bribes to whitewash large sums of money. He was arrested from the Islamabad judicial complex as he was about to appear at the Islamabad high court to seek bail in multiple FIRs registered against him. READ MORE
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will appear in a special court at the capital’s police headquarters on Wednesday to address graft accusations, a day after his detention sparked widespread demonstrations. Khan has faced dozens of charges since being ousted in April — a tactic analysts say successive Pakistan governments have used to silence their opponents. He could be barred from holding public office if convicted, which would exclude him from elections scheduled for later this year. READ MORE
Pakistan government on Wednesday said that Ex-PM Imran Khan was involved in graft case and was found guilty. The Shehbaz Sharif government also accused Imran Khan of spreading anarchy, chaos and destruction to protect himself. They also said that Khan demonstrated the worst kind of fascism.
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan is likely to remain in the custody of the country’s anti-graft agency for “four to five days" and is expected to be presented before an accountability court, a media report said on Wednesday. Khan’s party has claimed that at least four people were killed and over a dozen injured in different parts of the country in violent clashes between the security forces and PTI supporters. Khan will be presented before the accountability court on Wednesday, a NAB source was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper. “We will do our best to keep him under custody for at least four to five days," the source said.
The United States called for respect of democratic principles and the rule of law in Pakistan in the aftermath of the arrest of its former prime minister Imran Khan. “We are aware of the arrest of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan. As we have said before, the United States does not have a position on one political candidate or party versus another," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference. At a joint news conference with his British counterpart, James Cleverly, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said they want rule of law to be followed in this South Asian country.
The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday night upheld the arrest of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, saying that all legal formalities were fulfilled by the National Accountability Bureau, dashing the hopes of his party. The former Prime Minister will be produced before the court on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, massive violent protests erupted in Pakistan after as Imran Khan’s supporters stormed the Pakistan Army headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi and the Corps Commander’s residence in Lahore after his dramatic arrest in a corruption case.
The internet services and mobile broadband across the country have been suspended. Social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and YouTube have also been suspended in several parts of Pakistan.
“Total internet shutdowns have been observed in some regions,” Netblocks, an organisation that tracks internet outages, said access to Twitter, said in a report.
Khan was arrested after he travelled from Lahore to Islamabad and was undergoing a biometric process at the Islamabad High Court when the paramilitary Rangers broke open the glass window and detained him after beating lawyers and Khan’s security staff.
The arrest comes a day after the powerful army accused him of levelling baseless allegations against a senior officer of the spy agency ISI.
Protesters at several places turned violent and burned police vehicles and damaged public property. Reports said at least four people were killed and over a dozen injured in different parts of the country in violent clashes between the security forces and the supporters of Khan.
As news of the protests spread, both the United States and Britain called for adherence to the “rule of law” in Pakistan, while authorities restricted access to Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms, said NetBlocks, the global internet monitor.