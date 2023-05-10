Trends :Imran Khan LIVEUS Default FearsEric GarcettiRishi SunakSanna Marin
Home » World » Imran Khan Arrest Updates: Cricketer-turned-politician Arrested According to Law, Says PM Sharif; Army Says PTI Worse Than ‘Eternal Enemy’

Imran Khan Arrest Updates: Cricketer-turned-politician Arrested According to Law, Says PM Sharif; Army Says PTI Worse Than ‘Eternal Enemy’

Imran Khan Arrest Updates: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was granted an eight-day remand of PTI chief Imran Khan by an accountability court

Imran Khan NAB Court Pakistan

Curated By: Majid Alam & Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 23:17 IST

Islamabad, Pakistan

Advertisement

Imran Khan Arrest Updates: The accountability court granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) an eight-day remand of Imran Khan on Wednesday, who was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises on Tuesday over his alleged involvement in the Al-Qadir Trust case. In a separate case, the PTI chief was indicted by a sessions court in the Toshakhana case. Read More

May 10, 2023 18:16 IST

Imran Khan Remanded to NAB Custody for 8 Days, Indicted in Toshakhana Reference Case

Imran Khan, who was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case, was remanded to 8-day NAB custody by accountability court on Wednesday. Read more here.

PINNED
May 10, 2023 23:14 IST

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Says Protesters to Be Dealt with 'iron Fist'

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday condemned the deadly protests by the supporters of former premier Imran Khan after his arrest in a corruption case and warned to deal with demonstrators with an iron fist.

The prime minister made a brief address to the nation after the country was rocked by deadly violence during the last two days which saw attacks on military installations and state properties.

“Attack on public property is an act of terrorism and enmity towards the country," the prime minister said, adding that those taking the law into their own hands would be dealt with an iron fist.

Advertisement
May 10, 2023 22:47 IST

Imran Khan's Arrest According To Law, Says PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Imran Khan’s arrest was according to law, and that no notices were issued during the cricketer-turned-politician’s tenure.

 

May 10, 2023 20:16 IST

Pak Army Warns Imran Khan's Supporters of Tough Action Against Attacks

The Pakistan Army on Wednesday warned former prime minister Imran Khan’s supporters that will not allow anyone to take the law into their hands, describing May 9 as a “black chapter" in the country’s history in the wake of attacks on its installations.

Enraged over the arrest of their leader in a corruption case, the supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf: chief Khan stormed the General Headquarters of the Army and several other military properties and installations on Tuesday.

May 10, 2023 19:05 IST

Army Denounces PTI's Violent Protests, Says Party Did What 'Eternal Enemy' Couldn't

A political group, driven by power-hunger, has managed to do what the country’s eternal enemy couldn’t achieve in seventy-five years, the Pakistan Army said in a press release

May 10, 2023 18:40 IST

Army Requested to Control Unrest in Islamabad: CNN-News18

District administration seeks army’s help in Islamabad as protests erupt following Imran Khan’s arrest

Advertisement
May 10, 2023 18:30 IST

Section 144 Imposed in Sindh Amid Heightened Security Concerns

The government of Sindh imposed Section 144 to control the current law and order situation in the province following Khan’s arrest.

May 10, 2023 17:33 IST

Peshawar in Flames: 4 Dead, Dozens Injured

Following Imran Khan’s arrest, violent clashes erupted between protesters and police in Peshawar, resulting in the torching of multiple buildings, including the Radio Pakistan building.

May 10, 2023 17:32 IST

Former Pakistan Foreign Minister Arrested: CNN-News18

Former Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been arrested.

May 10, 2023 17:25 IST

Imran Khan Remanded in NAB Custody for 8 Days in Al-Qadir Trust Case

Imran Khan Remanded in NAB Custody for 8 Days in Al-Qadir Trust Case

May 10, 2023 16:56 IST

PTI Leader Fawad Chaudhry Says 47 Party Workers Dead

Fawad Chaudhry released a list where he said over 47 party workers have been killed in clashes.

Fawad Chaudhry releases list claiming over 47 PTI workers have been killed in clashes (Image: SOURCED)
May 10, 2023 16:34 IST

Imran Khan Indicted in Toshakhana Case: GeoNews

Imran Khan, the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), faced more legal problems on Wednesday as he was charged in the Toshakhana case, while the decision in the Al-Qadir Trust case has been reserved.

May 10, 2023 16:29 IST

Troops Deployed in Punjab, KP and Balochistan to Maintain Law and Order

Pakistan deploys troops in Punjab, KP and Balochistan provinces to maintain order following clashes and protests after the arrest of Imran Khan. Over 1,000 arrests have been made and roads leading to Nawaz Sharif’s residence have been sealed. Read more here.

May 10, 2023 15:44 IST

Have Not Used Washroom in 24 Hrs: Imran Khan

The former Pakistan prime minister said that a plot to kill him is being hatched as he was not allowed to use the washroom for over 24 hours, and he said he fears he will die.

May 10, 2023 15:40 IST

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Remand Amid Political Tensions

On Tuesday, an accountability court postponed its decision regarding the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) request for a 14-day remand of Imran Khan, the chairman of PTI who was arrested the day before at the Islamabad High Court in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case.

May 10, 2023 15:29 IST

Verdict Reserved on NAB’s Plea Seeking Imran Khan's 14-day Remand: Report

May 10, 2023 15:09 IST

Pakistan's Anti-graft Body Gives Clean Chit to PM Shehbaz Sharif & Son in Money Laundering Case

In a major relief for Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza, the National Accountability Bureau has declared the father-son duo were “innocent" in a money laundering case after it conducted a re-investigation, a media report said on Wednesday. The case was filed by the anti-corruption agency in 2020, which alleged that Shehbaz and his family members were involved in money laundering and illegal transfer of funds through fake accounts. The supplementary report was submitted to the accountability court and presented during the hearing conducted by Accountability Court judge Qamar-ul-Zaman, Samaa TV reported on its website.

May 10, 2023 14:47 IST

Around 1,000 Arrested in Pakistan's Punjab After Protests Against Imran Khan

Around 1,000 people have been arrested in Pakistan’s Punjab, the country’s most populous province, since protests erupted after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, police said Wednesday. “Police teams arrested 945 law breakers and miscreants from across the province," officials said in a statement to media, adding 130 officers and officials were injured in the violence that broke out after Khan’s arrest on Tuesday.

May 10, 2023 14:43 IST

Punjab Caretaker Government Calls Pak Army to Control Law and Order in Province

May 10, 2023 14:29 IST

Indian High Commission Asks Indian Athletes in Pakistan to Leave Country Immediately

The Indian High Commission in Pakistan has informed the athletes participating in Bridge Championship in Lahore to leave the country immediately. There were around 20 players in Pakistan for the sporting event.

May 10, 2023 14:07 IST

Roads Leading to Nawaz Sharif's Residence in Lahore Sealed by Containers

The Indian High Commission in Pakistan has informed the athletes participating in Bridge Championship in Lahore to leave the country immediately. There were around 20 players in Pakistan for the sporting event.

May 10, 2023 14:04 IST

Imran Khan Presented Before National Accountability Bureau Court Today

May 10, 2023 13:56 IST

Another PTI Leader Arrested from Islamabad HC Premise

PTI general secretary Asad Umar was arrested on Wednesday and taken away from the Islamabad High Court premises by officials of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Islamabad police, Dawn reported.

May 10, 2023 13:53 IST

Army Not Involved in Imran Khan’s Arrest, Says Pakistan Govt

The Pakistan Army did not play a part in the arrest of opposition leader and former prime minister Imran Khan, the government said. The government said that the Pakistan National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Khan lawfully and it is not connected with the Pakistan Army. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was arrested as part of the ongoing investigation in the Al-Qadir Trust case where the former prime minister and his wife, the former first lady, Bushra Bibi, are being accused of taking bribes to whitewash large sums of money. He was arrested from the Islamabad judicial complex as he was about to appear at the Islamabad high court to seek bail in multiple FIRs registered against him. READ MORE

May 10, 2023 13:40 IST

What is the 'Real Reason' Behind Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Arrest?

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will appear in a special court at the capital’s police headquarters on Wednesday to address graft accusations, a day after his detention sparked widespread demonstrations. Khan has faced dozens of charges since being ousted in April — a tactic analysts say successive Pakistan governments have used to silence their opponents. He could be barred from holding public office if convicted, which would exclude him from elections scheduled for later this year. READ MORE

May 10, 2023 13:29 IST

PTI Leader Fawad Choudhary Reaches Pakistan Supreme Court to Challenge HC Order

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will appear in a special court at the capital’s police headquarters on Wednesday to address graft accusations, a day after his detention sparked widespread demonstrations. Khan has faced dozens of charges since being ousted in April — a tactic analysts say successive Pakistan governments have used to silence their opponents. He could be barred from holding public office if convicted, which would exclude him from elections scheduled for later this year. READ MORE

May 10, 2023 13:28 IST

Imran Found Guilty in Graft Case, Spreading Anarchy: Pakistan Govt

Pakistan government on Wednesday said that Ex-PM Imran Khan was involved in graft case and was found guilty. The Shehbaz Sharif government also accused Imran Khan of spreading anarchy, chaos and destruction to protect himself. They also said that Khan demonstrated the worst kind of fascism.

May 10, 2023 12:38 IST

Security Tightened Across Pakistan Ahead of Imran Khan's Hearing

Policemen stand guard along a roadside in Karachi on May 10, 2023. Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan will appear on May 10 in a special court at the capital’s police headquarters to answer graft charges, a day after his shock arrest prompted violent nationwide protests. (Photo by ASIF HASSAN / AFP)
May 10, 2023 12:33 IST

Imran Khan Likely to Be in Custody for 4-5 Days: Report

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan is likely to remain in the custody of the country’s anti-graft agency for “four to five days" and is expected to be presented before an accountability court, a media report said on Wednesday. Khan’s party has claimed that at least four people were killed and over a dozen injured in different parts of the country in violent clashes between the security forces and PTI supporters. Khan will be presented before the accountability court on Wednesday, a NAB source was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper. “We will do our best to keep him under custody for at least four to five days," the source said.

May 10, 2023 12:20 IST

US, UK Want Rule of Law to Be Followed in Pakistan

The United States called for respect of democratic principles and the rule of law in Pakistan in the aftermath of the arrest of its former prime minister Imran Khan. “We are aware of the arrest of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan. As we have said before, the United States does not have a position on one political candidate or party versus another," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference. At a joint news conference with his British counterpart, James Cleverly, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said they want rule of law to be followed in this South Asian country.

Read more

The arrest and indictment have triggered violent protests across Pakistan, with protesters setting fire to several buildings in major cities, including the Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar.

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday night upheld the arrest of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, saying that all legal formalities were fulfilled by the National Accountability Bureau, dashing the hopes of his party. The former Prime Minister will be produced before the court on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, massive violent protests erupted in Pakistan after as Imran Khan’s supporters stormed the Pakistan Army headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi and the Corps Commander’s residence in Lahore after his dramatic arrest in a corruption case.

The internet services and mobile broadband across the country have been suspended. Social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and YouTube have also been suspended in several parts of Pakistan.

“Total internet shutdowns have been observed in some regions,” Netblocks, an organisation that tracks internet outages, said access to Twitter, said in a report.

Khan was arrested after he travelled from Lahore to Islamabad and was undergoing a biometric process at the Islamabad High Court when the paramilitary Rangers broke open the glass window and detained him after beating lawyers and Khan’s security staff.

The arrest comes a day after the powerful army accused him of levelling baseless allegations against a senior officer of the spy agency ISI.

Protesters at several places turned violent and burned police vehicles and damaged public property. Reports said at least four people were killed and over a dozen injured in different parts of the country in violent clashes between the security forces and the supporters of Khan.

As news of the protests spread, both the United States and Britain called for adherence to the “rule of law” in Pakistan, while authorities restricted access to Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms, said NetBlocks, the global internet monitor.

TRENDING NEWS