Imran Khan Arrest Updates: Pak SC Calls Ex-PM’s Arrest 'Unlawful', Orders Immediate Release

Curated By: Majid Alam & Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 23:03 IST
Islamabad, Pakistan
Imran Khan Arrest Updates: In a major relief for former prime minister Imran Khan, the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday called the cricketer-turned-politician’s arrest “illegal” and ordered his immediate release. He was produced before a bench for a hearing after spending two days in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody in a corruption case. Read More
Pakistan is edging closer to a default as the political crisis that emerged after former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest is set to delay an International Monetary Fund bailout. Deadly clashes between supporters of Imran Khan and police spread across the country after Pakistan’s anti-corruption agency arrested the former prime minister on Tuesday. The violent protests have entered its third day on Thursday and at least eight people have been killed and 290 injured so far across the country. Read More
Former prime minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife and British filmmaker Jemima Goldsmith tweeted, “Finally sense has prevailed." Her reaction came after the Supreme Court of Pakistan termed the 70-year-old leader’s arrest “unlawful" and ordered his immediate release.
Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan was brought to the court under heavy security. As he entered the courtroom, it was closed, and subsequently, the bench resumed the hearing of the case. “It is good to see you," Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial told the 70-year-old leader. After a brief hearing, the court declared that his arrest was “illegal" and ordered that he should be set free. The court also directed him to go to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday and seek further legal recourse. “You will have to accept whatever the high court decides," the top judge said.
PTI chief Imran Khan has requested the Supreme Court of Pakistan to send him home Bani Galla. However, the top judge declined his request and assured him that he would “remain at peace at the Police Lines Guest House".
When asked by the top court about the ongoing violence in Pakistan over his arrest, the cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan said his mobile phone was taken away and he was unaware about the current situation in the country.
Speaking before the Supreme Court of Pakistan, former prime minister Imran Khan said, “I don’t want any loss in the country nor do I wish for people to get incited. I just want free and fair elections." The PTI chief told the court that he was arrested despite responding to the National Accountability Bureau’s notices.
The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday declared the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan, in the Al-Qadir Trust case as “illegal" and ordered authorities to release him “immediately". Following the court’s decision, Khan has been directed to approach the Islamabad High Court (IHC) once again on Friday and get a regular bail. He has been released on an interim bail. Read More
CNN-News18 reported that Imran Khan requested that he be allowed to go to Bani Gala but the court turned it down and said that he will have to stay in Police Lines, Islamabad. DawnNews said in a separate report that he might be kept in a guest house in the area.
CNN-News18 reported that Imran Khan is not absolutely free. He will have to present himself before the high court tomorrow at 11am (local time).
The CJP has asked Imran Khan to ask his supporters to stop rioting, CNN-News18 said.
Imran Khan was granted interim bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case. According to CNN-News18, Imran Khan will have to get regular bail from the Islamabad High Court tomorrow.
The judge told Imran Khan that he has to present himself before the high court tomorrow and abide by the high court ruling.
SC has ordered authorities to release Imran Khan but have told him to appear before Islamabad High Court. The court said the arrest is invalid, because a person surrendering before court cannot be arrested, DawnNews reported.
Pakistan chief justice Umar Ata Bandial said the former prime minister’s arrest was unlawful. Imran Khan told to appear before high court on Friday.
DawnNews reports that the CJP ruled that the ex-prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest was unlawful.
DawnNews says CJP Umar Ata Bandial told Imran Khan that he is happy to see him.
A fleet of vehicles carrying the former prime minister to the court was seen in a footage aired on TV, accompanied by elaborate security protocols after more than an hour of delay. As the convoy passed, a line of policemen equipped with riot control gear stood in its way.
Imran Khan has reached the Supreme Court. He reached the court at 5.40pm (local time) but the court asked authorities to present him at 4.30pm (local time).
Former Pakistani Prime Minister and current chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Imran Khan, has been brought to the Supreme Court for a hearing on corruption charges, the Dawn reported
Pakistani media outlets are questioning why there is delay since the distance between the Pakistan Supreme Court and the place where Imran Khan is located is less than 20 minutes away.
Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and the chief justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial
The hearing on the plea filed by PTI challenging its chief’s arrest to resume shortly, GeoNews report.
Imran Khan will be presented in front of the Supreme Court on the top judge’s orders shortly, GeoNews said.
Ali Mohammed Khan, senior PTI leader, has been arrested, CNN-News18 reports.
Security has been tightened at the court room 1, where the hearing of Imran Khan’s case is scheduled to take place. The authorities are restricting access to the court premises, allowing only necessary personnel to enter. Imran Khan has not been presented in court yet.
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial condemned the arrest of the PTI chief Imran Khan from the court premises, calling it a stain on the country’s judicial system. Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has commented that no one can be arrested from the Supreme Court, high court or accountability court.
In a tweet, President Dr Arif Alvi expressed his deep concern and shock regarding the ongoing situation in the country due to the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. He further expressed his grief over the loss of lives that occurred as a result, calling it regrettable, unfortunate, and strongly condemning it.
Mazari said that the ‘London Plan’ was being played out, indirectly blaming former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London.
Security outside the apex court has been heightened with the deployment of additional police and Rangers personnel, along with a bomb disposal squad. The roads leading to the Supreme Court have also been closed off.
Imran Khan reached Supreme Court premises, CNN-News18 reports.
The bench, while hearing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Khan’s petition against his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case, expressed anger at the way he was taken into custody by paramilitary Rangers and ordered authorities to produce him before it. The court also directed Khan to go to the IHC on Friday and seek further legal recourse.
The violent protests against Khan’s arrest continued in Pakistan on Day 3, resulting in at least eight deaths and 290 injuries on Thursday. At least 1,900 enraged protesters were rounded up in running battles with law enforcers across the country.
Khan was arrested on Tuesday during a routine hearing in Islamabad and whisked away to an unknown location overnight before appearing behind closed doors in a specially convened anti-graft court at police headquarters.
On Wednesday, Khan was produced in the Anti-Accountability Court No 1 presided by judge Muhammad Bashir, the same judge who had convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam in a corruption case of having properties in London. In its verdict, the court handed over Khan for an eight-day remand to the NAB.
The 70-year-old leader’s supporters attacked the Lahore residence of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, police said. According to police, over 500 miscreants from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party reached the Model Town Lahore residence of the prime minister in the early hours of Wednesday and set ablaze vehicles parked over there.
The army was deployed in the country’s capital Islamabad, as well as in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces on Wednesday to maintain law and order amid violent protests.
At least 14 government buildings were set on fire by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party supporters in Punjab province following the dramatic arrest of Khan in a corruption case on Tuesday, police said.
The upheaval, including mass arrests of protesters, follows months of political crisis during which Khan, who was ousted in April last year, has waged an unprecedented campaign against the country’s powerful military.
In Pakistan’s largest city Karachi, security forces fired tear gas to disperse supporters of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, while PTI backers clashed violently with police in Islamabad and other cities.
Khan, who remains wildly popular, has previously said the dozens of cases brought against him are part of an effort by the struggling government and military establishment to prevent him from returning to power.
His arrest has brought thousands of his supporters to the streets in several cities.