Imran Khan Arrest Updates: Pak SC Calls Ex-PM’s Arrest 'Unlawful', Orders Immediate Release

A three-member bench, comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, and Justice Athar Minallah, issued the verdict while hearing a plea against his arrest from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises on Tuesday.

The bench, while hearing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Khan’s petition against his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case, expressed anger at the way he was taken into custody by paramilitary Rangers and ordered authorities to produce him before it. The court also directed Khan to go to the IHC on Friday and seek further legal recourse.

The violent protests against Khan’s arrest continued in Pakistan on Day 3, resulting in at least eight deaths and 290 injuries on Thursday. At least 1,900 enraged protesters were rounded up in running battles with law enforcers across the country.

Khan was arrested on Tuesday during a routine hearing in Islamabad and whisked away to an unknown location overnight before appearing behind closed doors in a specially convened anti-graft court at police headquarters.

On Wednesday, Khan was produced in the Anti-Accountability Court No 1 presided by judge Muhammad Bashir, the same judge who had convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam in a corruption case of having properties in London. In its verdict, the court handed over Khan for an eight-day remand to the NAB.

The 70-year-old leader’s supporters attacked the Lahore residence of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, police said. According to police, over 500 miscreants from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party reached the Model Town Lahore residence of the prime minister in the early hours of Wednesday and set ablaze vehicles parked over there.

The army was deployed in the country’s capital Islamabad, as well as in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces on Wednesday to maintain law and order amid violent protests.

At least 14 government buildings were set on fire by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party supporters in Punjab province following the dramatic arrest of Khan in a corruption case on Tuesday, police said.

The upheaval, including mass arrests of protesters, follows months of political crisis during which Khan, who was ousted in April last year, has waged an unprecedented campaign against the country’s powerful military.

In Pakistan’s largest city Karachi, security forces fired tear gas to disperse supporters of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, while PTI backers clashed violently with police in Islamabad and other cities.

Khan, who remains wildly popular, has previously said the dozens of cases brought against him are part of an effort by the struggling government and military establishment to prevent him from returning to power.

His arrest has brought thousands of his supporters to the streets in several cities.