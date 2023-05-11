Trends :Pak UnrestSuella BravermanVice MediaTucker CarlsonKemal Kilicdaroglu
Home » World » Imran Khan Arrest Updates: Pak SC Calls Ex-PM’s Arrest 'Unlawful', Orders Immediate Release

Imran Khan Arrest Updates: Pak SC Calls Ex-PM’s Arrest 'Unlawful', Orders Immediate Release

Imran Khan Arrest Updates: The violent clashes between Imran Khan’s supporters and security forces have left at least eight people dead and nearly 300 injured

A man runs past a burning prison van set on fire by angry supporters of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Karachi on May 9. (Image: AP)

Curated By: Majid Alam & Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 23:03 IST

Islamabad, Pakistan

Imran Khan Arrest Updates: In a major relief for former prime minister Imran Khan, the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday called the cricketer-turned-politician’s arrest “illegal” and ordered his immediate release. He was produced before a bench for a hearing after spending two days in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody in a corruption case. Read More

May 11, 2023 20:28 IST

Pakistan Edging Closer to Default as Violent Protests May Delay IMF Bailout, Rupee Falls to Record Low

Pakistan is edging closer to a default as the political crisis that emerged after former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest is set to delay an International Monetary Fund bailout. Deadly clashes between supporters of Imran Khan and police spread across the country after Pakistan’s anti-corruption agency arrested the former prime minister on Tuesday. The violent protests have entered its third day on Thursday and at least eight people have been killed and 290 injured so far across the country. Read More

May 11, 2023 19:58 IST

Imran Khan's Ex-Wife Says 'Finally Sense Has Prevailed' After Pak SC's Verdict

Former prime minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife and British filmmaker Jemima Goldsmith tweeted, “Finally sense has prevailed." Her reaction came after the Supreme Court of Pakistan termed the 70-year-old leader’s arrest “unlawful" and ordered his immediate release.

May 11, 2023 19:52 IST

Imran Khan LIVE: Good to See You, Says Chief Justice Bandial in SC

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan was brought to the court under heavy security. As he entered the courtroom, it was closed, and subsequently, the bench resumed the hearing of the case. “It is good to see you," Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial told the 70-year-old leader. After a brief hearing, the court declared that his arrest was “illegal" and ordered that he should be set free. The court also directed him to go to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday and seek further legal recourse. “You will have to accept whatever the high court decides," the top judge said.

May 11, 2023 19:39 IST

Imran Khan to Stay At Police Lines Guest House, Orders Pak SC

PTI chief Imran Khan has requested the Supreme Court of Pakistan to send him home Bani Galla. However, the top judge declined his request and assured him that he would “remain at peace at the Police Lines Guest House".

May 11, 2023 19:36 IST

Imran Khan in SC LIVE: Unaware About Violence in Pak, Says Ex-PM

When asked by the top court about the ongoing violence in Pakistan over his arrest, the cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan said his mobile phone was taken away and he was unaware about the current situation in the country.

May 11, 2023 19:34 IST

Imran Khan Arrest LIVE: Ex-PM Says He Was Arrested Despite Responding to NAB Notices

Speaking before the Supreme Court of Pakistan, former prime minister Imran Khan said, “I don’t want any loss in the country nor do I wish for people to get incited. I just want free and fair elections." The PTI chief told the court that he was arrested despite responding to the National Accountability Bureau’s notices.

May 11, 2023 19:19 IST

Imran Khan LIVE News: Pakistan SC Says Arrest of Ex-PM ‘Illegal’, Orders Immediate Release

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday declared the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan, in the Al-Qadir Trust case as “illegal" and ordered authorities to release him “immediately". Following the court’s decision, Khan has been directed to approach the Islamabad High Court (IHC) once again on Friday and get a regular bail. He has been released on an interim bail. Read More

May 11, 2023 19:07 IST

Imran Khan's Request for Transfer to Bani Gala Turned Down: CNN-News18

CNN-News18 reported that Imran Khan requested that he be allowed to go to Bani Gala but the court turned it down and said that he will have to stay in Police Lines, Islamabad. DawnNews said in a separate report that he might be kept in a guest house in the area.

May 11, 2023 19:05 IST

Imran Not Absolutely Free: CNN-News18

CNN-News18 reported that Imran Khan is not absolutely free. He will have to present himself before the high court tomorrow at 11am (local time).

May 11, 2023 18:43 IST

Tell Cadres to Stop Rioting, Imran Khan Told

The CJP has asked Imran Khan to ask his supporters to stop rioting, CNN-News18 said.

May 11, 2023 18:42 IST

Imran Khan Granted Interim Bail

Imran Khan was granted interim bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case. According to CNN-News18, Imran Khan will have to get regular bail from the Islamabad High Court tomorrow.

May 11, 2023 18:39 IST

You Have to Abide by High Court Ruling: Pakistan SC

The judge told Imran Khan that he has to present himself before the high court tomorrow and abide by the high court ruling.

May 11, 2023 18:36 IST

Imran Khan's Arrest Void, SC Says, Orders to Release Ex-PM

SC has ordered authorities to release Imran Khan but have told him to appear before Islamabad High Court. The court said the arrest is invalid, because a person surrendering before court cannot be arrested, DawnNews reported.

May 11, 2023 18:33 IST

Imran Khan's Arrest 'Unlawful', 'Illegal', Pakistan Supreme Court Says

Pakistan chief justice Umar Ata Bandial said the former prime minister’s arrest was unlawful. Imran Khan told to appear before high court on Friday.

May 11, 2023 18:29 IST

Ex-PM’s Arrest Unconstitutional, Pak Chief Justice Rules: Dawn

DawnNews reports that the CJP ruled that the ex-prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest was unlawful.

May 11, 2023 18:25 IST

‘Happy to See You’: CJP Tells Imran Khan

DawnNews says CJP Umar Ata Bandial told Imran Khan that he is happy to see him.

May 11, 2023 18:22 IST

Police in Riot Control Gear Escort Ex-Prime Minister to Court

A fleet of vehicles carrying the former prime minister to the court was seen in a footage aired on TV, accompanied by elaborate security protocols after more than an hour of delay. As the convoy passed, a line of policemen equipped with riot control gear stood in its way.

May 11, 2023 18:20 IST

Imran Brought to Court almost 1 Hour Late

Imran Khan has reached the Supreme Court. He reached the court at 5.40pm (local time) but the court asked authorities to present him at 4.30pm (local time).

May 11, 2023 18:15 IST

Imran Khan Finally Brought to Court, Reports Dawn

Former Pakistani Prime Minister and current chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Imran Khan, has been brought to the Supreme Court for a hearing on corruption charges, the Dawn reported

May 11, 2023 18:08 IST

Questions Being Raised Regarding Imran’s Safety

Pakistani media outlets are questioning why there is delay since the distance between the Pakistan Supreme Court and the place where Imran Khan is located is less than 20 minutes away.

May 11, 2023 18:01 IST

Who Are the Judges Hearing the Plea?

Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and the chief justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

May 11, 2023 17:57 IST

Hearing on Plea Challenging Imran Arrest to Resume Shortly: GeoNews

The hearing on the plea filed by PTI challenging its chief’s arrest to resume shortly, GeoNews report.

May 11, 2023 17:55 IST

Imran Khan to be Presented Before Court Shortly: GeoNews

Imran Khan will be presented in front of the Supreme Court on the top judge’s orders shortly, GeoNews said.

May 11, 2023 17:34 IST

Former Federal Minister, PTI Leader Arrested

Ali Mohammed Khan, senior PTI leader, has been arrested, CNN-News18 reports.

May 11, 2023 17:30 IST

Tense Atmosphere Outside Supreme Court Ahead of Imran Khan's Hearing

Security has been tightened at the court room 1, where the hearing of Imran Khan’s case is scheduled to take place. The authorities are restricting access to the court premises, allowing only necessary personnel to enter. Imran Khan has not been presented in court yet.

May 11, 2023 17:20 IST

What Did Pak CJP Say: A Recap

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial condemned the arrest of the PTI chief Imran Khan from the court premises, calling it a stain on the country’s judicial system. Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has commented that no one can be arrested from the Supreme Court, high court or accountability court.

May 11, 2023 17:18 IST

President Alvi Expresses Concern over Violence Following Imran Khan's Arrest

In a tweet, President Dr Arif Alvi expressed his deep concern and shock regarding the ongoing situation in the country due to the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. He further expressed his grief over the loss of lives that occurred as a result, calling it regrettable, unfortunate, and strongly condemning it.

May 11, 2023 17:16 IST

Shireen Mazari, Ex-Human Rights Minister, Cries Foul

Mazari said that the ‘London Plan’ was being played out, indirectly blaming former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London.

May 11, 2023 17:15 IST

All Roads Leading to Pak SC Cordoned Off: Dawn

Security outside the apex court has been heightened with the deployment of additional police and Rangers personnel, along with a bomb disposal squad. The roads leading to the Supreme Court have also been closed off.

May 11, 2023 17:12 IST

Imran Khan Reaches Supreme Court Premises: CNN-News18

Imran Khan reached Supreme Court premises, CNN-News18 reports.

A three-member bench, comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, and Justice Athar Minallah, issued the verdict while hearing a plea against his arrest from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises on Tuesday.

The bench, while hearing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Khan’s petition against his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case, expressed anger at the way he was taken into custody by paramilitary Rangers and ordered authorities to produce him before it. The court also directed Khan to go to the IHC on Friday and seek further legal recourse.

The violent protests against Khan’s arrest continued in Pakistan on Day 3, resulting in at least eight deaths and 290 injuries on Thursday. At least 1,900 enraged protesters were rounded up in running battles with law enforcers across the country.

Khan was arrested on Tuesday during a routine hearing in Islamabad and whisked away to an unknown location overnight before appearing behind closed doors in a specially convened anti-graft court at police headquarters.

On Wednesday, Khan was produced in the Anti-Accountability Court No 1 presided by judge Muhammad Bashir, the same judge who had convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam in a corruption case of having properties in London. In its verdict, the court handed over Khan for an eight-day remand to the NAB.

The 70-year-old leader’s supporters attacked the Lahore residence of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, police said. According to police, over 500 miscreants from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party reached the Model Town Lahore residence of the prime minister in the early hours of Wednesday and set ablaze vehicles parked over there.

The army was deployed in the country’s capital Islamabad, as well as in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces on Wednesday to maintain law and order amid violent protests.

At least 14 government buildings were set on fire by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party supporters in Punjab province following the dramatic arrest of Khan in a corruption case on Tuesday, police said.

The upheaval, including mass arrests of protesters, follows months of political crisis during which Khan, who was ousted in April last year, has waged an unprecedented campaign against the country’s powerful military.

In Pakistan’s largest city Karachi, security forces fired tear gas to disperse supporters of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, while PTI backers clashed violently with police in Islamabad and other cities.

Khan, who remains wildly popular, has previously said the dozens of cases brought against him are part of an effort by the struggling government and military establishment to prevent him from returning to power.

His arrest has brought thousands of his supporters to the streets in several cities.

