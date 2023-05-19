Imran Khan Arrest Updates: Pak Police Search Operation at Ex-PM's Residence to Begin Shortly; Imran Gets Relief in May 9 Violence Case

Imran Khan Arrest Updates: Punjab Police will begin a search operation at Former Imran Khan’s residence shortly. The search warrants for Imran Khan’s house has been issued and police are likely to reach Khan’s residence shortly.
Here are the latest updates on Imran Khan:
- A Lahore court has given pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan in three cases filed against him in connection with the May 9 violence that happened after his arrest in the Al Qadir Trust case. The court granted him bail till June 2 and directed the PTI chief to become a part of the investigation.
- Punjab Interim Information Minister Amir Mir earlier said that Punjab police will send delegation to search Imran’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore to search his house after seeking permission from the ex-PM.
- Amid the ongoing crisis in Pakistan, President Arif Alvi has said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan should unequivocally condemn the violence that took place following his arrest on May 9. Alvi said the attacks on public properties and military installations should not only be condemned but strict actions should also be taken against the perpetrators, Dawn reported.
- The delegation would be led by the commissioner of Lahore. The team will set a time with Imran and then search his house in the presence of cameras, Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir said. The minister had given a 24-hour deadline to the PTI chief for handing over “30-40 terrorists" present inside his Zaman Park residence, which expired at 2 pm Thursday afternoon.
- Amir Mir also said that the police have arrested eight “terrorists" holed up inside Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore.
- Imran Khan, on the other hand, said that the Punjab government wanted to bring 30-40 people to his residence and implicate him for harbouring terrorists. “They (Punjab government) were planning was to bring 30-40 people with them and then accuse me for harboring terrorists just like last time when they broke into my house through an armoured car and then planted Kalashnikov and petrol bombs," Khan said in a tweet.
- Human Rights agency Amnesty International has raised concerns about Pakistan’s use of military courts to try civilians and described it as a clear violation of international law.
- Police put the death toll in violent clashes to 10 while Khan’s party claims 40 of its workers lost their lives in the firing by security personnel.
first published: May 19, 2023, 10:02 IST
last updated: May 19, 2023, 16:56 IST