Imran Khan Arrested by Pakistani Rangers from Judicial Complex in Islamabad

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday by Pakistani Rangers outside the Islamabad High Court.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was taken into custody in connection with the Al Qadir Trust case, for which the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had summoned him multiple times.

The former prime minister was in court to renew his bail when the Rangers made the arrest on NAB’s request.

Over 120 cases have been registered against Khan in various courts. He is expected to be presented in NAB courts on Wednesday.

Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, told Pakistani media outlets that the situation is under control. Meanwhile, the PTI shared photos of Imran Khan’s lawyer claiming he was injured in a scuffle during the arrest of the PTI chief.

Khan was reportedly picked up by the Pakistani Rangers while he was doing biometric in the court.

Section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad Capital Territory anticipating protests from the PTI.

Imran Khan was in Islamabad on Tuesday to attend hearings of his bail applications for two cases against him at the Islamabad High Court.

However, before he came to Islamabad, he said he was “mentally prepared" for an arrest and maintained his stance that top ISI officer Major-General Faisal Naseer, who allegedly tried to kill him twice, was also involved in the brutal murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif. His remarks came while he was addressing a rally in Lahore.

“Inter-Services Intelligence’s Major-General Faisal Naseer tried to kill me twice. He is also involved in the killing of (TV anchor) Arshad Sharif. He also stripped my party Senator Azam Swati naked and inflicted severe torture on him," Khan said.

Arshad Sharif, who was critical of the Army, was killed in Kenya last October as he fled the country citing threats to his life from the security agencies.

Imran on Tuesday doubled down on his allegations. “Before I leave, I want to say two things. Firstly, the ISPR has issued a statement that the institution has been disrespected — the army has been disrespected [by] naming an intelligence officer that has tried to kill me twice," the PTI chief said.

“This is my army and my Pakistan. I don’t need to lie. ISPR sahib, listen to me carefully. Respect is not [confined] to a single institution; respect should be for every single citizen," Khan said in the video.

“There is no case on me. They want to put me in jail, I am ready for it," the former prime minister said before his arrest.

Reacting to his arrest, former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry said, “Former PM Imran Khan has been abducted from Court premises, scores of lawyers and general people have been tortured, Imran Khan has been whisked away by unknown people to an unknown location."

He further added that the chief justice of the Islamabad High Court has ordered the interior secretary and IG police to appear within 15 minutes in the court.

The Al Qadir Trust case revolves around the former prime minister and his wife, former first lady, Bushra Bibi, obtaining billions of Pakistani rupees from a real estate firm for legalising PKR50 billion.

The government has yet to comment on Imran Khan’s arrest. On Monday, Pakistan information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan will solve the problems being faced by the country and accused him of conspiring against the country.

