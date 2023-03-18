Imran Khan News LIVE Updates: Pakistan's Ex-PM 'Forms Panel to Lead PTI if Held', Nawaz Sharif Tells Him 'Only Terrorists Fear Arrest'

Published By: Aashi Sadana
Last Updated: March 18, 2023, 16:49 IST
Islamabad, Pakistan
Imran Khan, Pakistan News LIVE Updates: High drama is underway in both India and Pakistan. While Pakistan police stormed into former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s house as he arrived in Islamabad court, police in India detained ‘Waris De Punjab’ head and Khalistan sympathiser, Amritpal Singh. Read More
The Punjab police have now left Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence and ended its search operation on Saturday afternoon, Interior minister Rana Sanaullah said. He added that no-go zone outside Khan’s residence has been removed.
Fearing unrest and chaos amid the current situation, around 4,000 security officials including elite police commandos, anti-terrorism squads and paramilitary rangers have been deployed around Islamabad with hospitals put on high alert.
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan before leaving for Islamabad said that he has formed a committee to lead his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, if he ends up being arrested, Reuters said.
In a video message, former prime minister Imran Khan said that the main intention of the current government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is to put him behind bars. And despite of knowing this, Khan said he will be a law-abiding citizen and do his duty.
In a major operation launched in Lahore, the Punjab police raided former prime minister Imran Khan’s residence and arrested several PTI workers.
Videos posted on social media shows police using lathis on PTI members and workers.
Imran Khan in a series of tweets and videos released on his Twitter account and PTI Twitter account said he is aware of the developments and knows he will be arrested when he reaches the judicial complex in Islamabad.
“It is now clear that, despite my having gotten bail in all my cases, the PDM govt intends to arrest me. Despite knowing their malafide intentions, I am proceeding to Islamabad and the court of law because I believe in rule of law. But (the) ill intent of this cabal of crooks should be clear to all," Imran Khan said in a tweet.
Section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad as the government fears that there will be chaos and unrest as PTI workers in Islamabad may interrupt the court proceedings and create law and order issues.
A vehicle in Imran Khan’s convoy overturned on Saturday on its way to Islamabad. The former Pakistan prime minister is on his way to Islamabad to attend a hearing with connection to the Toshakhana case, news agencies ARY News and ANI reported. Read full story here
The ousted prime minister Imran Khan has reacted to the “assault" led by the Punjab police on his house.
Taking to Twitter, he said, “As I left for Islamabad to attend Toshakhana hearing, meanwhile Punjab police have led an assault on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone."
“Under what law are they doing this? This is part of the London Plan where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment."
The police personnel on Saturday launched a major operation at Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence, and during this some 10 workers reportedly were injured and over 30 were arrested.
The police personnel removed barricades from the entrance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf: party chief’s residence and removed all camps the PTI activists had erected to protect their leader.
Over 10,000 policemen launched a major operation at Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence here and arrested dozens of workers of his party even as the former Pakistan prime minister is in Islamabad to attend a hearing in a corruption case.
Pakistani police on Saturday entered the property in Lahore of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, officials from his political party said, as he was appearing in court in the capital Islamabad.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan appeared in court on Saturday as police were entering his home and after he expressed fear of arrest in a standoff with the government that has led to intense clashes with his supporters.
Imran Khan said the police stormed his house where his wife Bushra Bibi was alone, claiming that the “assault” on his house was part of a quid pro quo to bring Nawaz Sharif back to power. A vehicle of Imran Khan’s convoy also overturned on its way to Islamabad.
The accident happened when Khan was on his way to Islamabad to attend a hearing with connection to the Toshakhana case, news agencies ARY News and ANI reported.
Facing a spate of legal challenges, including one that prompted a failed attempt to arrest him on Tuesday, Khan was to address charges in the court in the capital Islamabad of unlawfully selling state gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries while in office.
Hours earlier at his home in Lahore, the former cricket legend told Reuters he has formed a committee to lead his party if he is arrested.
He has led nationwide protests after his ouster from power last year and has had a spate of cases registered against him. The police unsuccessfully tried to arrest him on Tuesday.
Khan, who was shot and wounded while campaigning in November, said in an interview the threat to his life is greater than before and asserted – without providing evidence – that his political opponents and the military want to block him from standing in elections later this year.
Security was tight around the judicial complex where Khan, 70, was headed in a motorcade surrounded by supporters. The court has previously issued arrest warrants for Khan in the case as he had failed to appear on previous hearings despite summons.
Read all the Latest News here