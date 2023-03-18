Imran Khan News LIVE Updates: Pakistan's Ex-PM 'Forms Panel to Lead PTI if Held', Nawaz Sharif Tells Him 'Only Terrorists Fear Arrest'

Imran Khan said the police stormed his house where his wife Bushra Bibi was alone, claiming that the “assault” on his house was part of a quid pro quo to bring Nawaz Sharif back to power. A vehicle of Imran Khan’s convoy also overturned on its way to Islamabad.

The accident happened when Khan was on his way to Islamabad to attend a hearing with connection to the Toshakhana case, news agencies ARY News and ANI reported.

Facing a spate of legal challenges, including one that prompted a failed attempt to arrest him on Tuesday, Khan was to address charges in the court in the capital Islamabad of unlawfully selling state gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries while in office.

Hours earlier at his home in Lahore, the former cricket legend told Reuters he has formed a committee to lead his party if he is arrested.

He has led nationwide protests after his ouster from power last year and has had a spate of cases registered against him. The police unsuccessfully tried to arrest him on Tuesday.

Khan, who was shot and wounded while campaigning in November, said in an interview the threat to his life is greater than before and asserted – without providing evidence – that his political opponents and the military want to block him from standing in elections later this year.

Security was tight around the judicial complex where Khan, 70, was headed in a motorcade surrounded by supporters. The court has previously issued arrest warrants for Khan in the case as he had failed to appear on previous hearings despite summons.

