Pakistan former Prime Minister Imran Khan attacked the Shehbaz Sharif government over attempts to arrest him by saying that those who are now in power will come down one day. Khan also said that people have witnessed how dictators and pharaohs fell from power.

“The people who are in power will come down one day. We have witnessed how dictators and pharaoh fall. There is no need to worry. Good times are coming soon," Imran Khan told his supporters in a video address.

The statement comes after a Pakistan court on Wednesday ordered police to halt an operation to arrest Imran Khan, bringing an end to clashes with supporters of the former PM outside his home.

Advertisement

Khan’s residence was under siege as the government had sent the elite Rangers to aid police teams to muscle their way through PTI workers to arrest the party chairman.

Imran Khan also attacked former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and said he was acting like a ‘Firoun’ (Pharoah), but now he has run away and hiding in Dubai.

“General Bajwa was running Pakistan like a Super King," Imran Khan added.

He also assured his supporters that good times are ahead.

“There is no need to worry, good times are ahead. This baton-charging police will salute you in future", the PTI chief assured his party workers.

Khan got a temporary relief on Wednesday after a Pakistani court ordered the police, which were there to arrest Khan in a corruption case, to stop its operation outside the residence in Lahore.

There were clashes between the police and supporters of Imran Khan where over 60 people were injured.

Read all the Latest News here