Imran Khan Says '80% Chances' of Arrest as Ex-PM to Appear Before Islamabad Court on Tuesday

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed that there are 80 percent chances that he would be arrested again while he will appear before the court in Islamabad on Tuesday to join the probe in the Al Qadir trust case.

The Election Commission of Pakistan will hear the contempt case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and other PTI leaders on Tuesday.

“On Tuesday, I’m going to appear before the court in Islamabad for various bails and there are 80 per cent chances that I will be arrested," Imran Khan said in an interview with CNN.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja will hear the prohibited funding case against PTI leaders Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry, sources said.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court will also hear the Al Qadir Trust case against Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on Tuesday.

Imran Khan had agreed to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi office on May 23 in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

He further said that over 10,000 workers had been arrested as of now and his party’s entire senior leadership was in jail.

The crisis unfolded in Pakistan after Imran Khan was arrested by the paramilitary Pakistan Rangers at the Islamabad High Court premises on May 9, which triggered unrest across the country.

For the first time in Pakistan’s history, protesters stormed the army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and also torched a corps commander’s house in Lahore.

Imran Khan is currently on bail till June 2 in three terrorism cases filed against Pakistan’s former prime minister in the wake of violence that erupted after his arrest on May 9.