Trends :Benadryl ChallengeKhartoum CrisisIndians in SudanCalifornia GurdwaraKhalid Latif
Home » World » Imran Khan Says Pakistan Will Struggle to Break Out of Cycle of Debt Repayments: Report

Imran Khan Says Pakistan Will Struggle to Break Out of Cycle of Debt Repayments: Report

Imran Khan told the publication that the government needed to break out of borrowing cycles that have held back developing economies

Advertisement

Published By: Majid Alam

Reuters

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 15:27 IST

Islamabad, Pakistan

Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan granted protective bail in seven cases pertaining to clashes outside Islamabad FJC on March 18 (Image: Reuters)
Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan granted protective bail in seven cases pertaining to clashes outside Islamabad FJC on March 18 (Image: Reuters)

Pakistan will struggle to break out of a cycle of ongoing debt repayments without reform, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan told the Financial Times in an interview.

Khan told the publication that the government needed to break out of borrowing cycles that have held back developing economies. He, however, ruled out a default if his party returned to power, saying it would prioritise domestic reforms over seeking debt relief.

"Whatever we do, when we look ahead, the debt is growing, our economy is slowly shrinking. From my party’s point of view, we’ve started thinking that we’re stuck," the report quoted him as saying.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Majid AlamMajid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on poli...Read More

first published: April 13, 2023, 15:27 IST
last updated: April 13, 2023, 15:27 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Red See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures