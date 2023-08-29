Imran Khan Served Desi Chicken, Mutton Cooked in Ghee at Attock Jail: Report

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has been informed that former prime minister Imran Khan is being provided with all facilities in jail according to his "profile and legal status" and served desi chicken and mutton cooked in ghee, a media report said on Tuesday.

Khan was arrested from his Lahore house shortly after an Islamabad trial court found him guilty of “corrupt practices" in the Toshakhana corruption case and has been incarcerated since August 5. He is lodged at Attock Jail in Punjab province.

He was sentenced on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts acquired by him and his family during his 2018-2022 tenure.

"The Supreme Court was Monday informed that all facilities were being provided to the PTI Chairman Imran Khan at the Attock Jail as per his profile and legal status," The News International newspaper reported, as the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday suspended Khan’s sentence.

The attorney general’s office submitted a report on behalf of the jail superintendent to the Supreme Court after it sought details on the living conditions of the 70-year-old PTI chief.

“The most safe and secure confinement of this jail is Block No.02 which was vacated and a section consisting of four cells was declared as the high observation block for confinement of the said convicted prisoner," the report said.

The court was informed that Khan’s prison cell has been whitewashed, its flooring cemented and a ceiling fan installed as well.

Khan is also being served desi chicken twice a week as per his wish, while mutton, cooked in ghee, is also being provided to the former prime minister, the report said.

The report also mentioned Khan’s diet menu which includes bread, omelette, curd and tea for breakfast and fresh fruits, vegetables, pulses and rice for lunch and dinner.

A mattress, four pillows, a table, a chair, a prayer mat, and an air cooler have been provided to Khan, in addition to a TV, newspapers, four copies of the Quran in English translations and 25 books on Islamic history.

To ensure cleanliness, a sanitary worker is deployed for two hours daily and the confinement area is properly cleaned, the report said.

At least 53 jail personnel from Punjab have been temporarily deployed to ensure the deposed premier’s safe custody at the jail, it said.