Pakistan Govt Puts Imran Khan, Wife Bushra Among 80 PTI Members on No-fly List Over May 9 Violence

Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior on Thursday barred former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi among 80 members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from leaving the country by putting them on the no-fly list.

According to CNN-News18 sources, the names in no-fly list include prominent PTI figures such as Qasim Suri, Asad Umar, Asad Qaiser, Aslam Iqbal, Yasmin Rashid, Murad Saeed, Malika Bukhari, Fawad Chaudhary, and Hammad Azhar.

The ministry of interior has taken swift action to ensure that the names of these individuals are provided to all airports and exit points across the country, sources said.

The concerned authorities have been directed to strictly enforce the ban and prevent any of the listed individuals from traveling abroad with immediate effect, sources added.

The embattled PM is on bail till June 2 in three terrorism cases filed against Pakistan’s former prime minister in the wake of violence that erupted after his arrest on May 9.

On May 9, violent protests erupted after the arrest of Khan in a corruption case by paramilitary Rangers from the premises of the Islamabad High Court.

For the first time in Pakistan’s history, protesters stormed the army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and also torched a corps commander’s house in Lahore.