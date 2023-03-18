Imran Khan’s Motorcade Reaches Islamabad, Court to Take Up Toshakhana Case Soon

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s convoy reached Islamabad on Saturday and a district and sessions court in the will shortly take up the Toshakhana case against Khan.

Imran Khan News LIVE Updates: Ex-PM Says ‘Made Panel to Lead PTI if Arrested’; High Drama in Pakistan Amid Firing, Tear Gas Use, 30 Arrested

According to a report by GeoNews, Imran Khan’s motorcade was halted at Islamabad toll plaza as the police officials barred some security vehicles of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief from entering the city.

Islamabad police urged political workers to clear the route to the court. Police officials, according to a report by news agency Dawn, said that stones were being pelted at them and they faced resistance from workers.

Meanwhile, three cars which were part of Imran Khan’s convoy overturned near Chakwal’s Kallar Kahar. No one suffered serious injuries in the accident. Those seated inside these cars were PTI cadres, Geo News said in its report.

Islamabad remains on alert as Section 144 has been imposed in the capital city. Security officials stationed in and around the Federal Judicial Complex in G-11 remain on high-alert.

The country is also on high alert after Punjab province police entered Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore with a search warrant and detained 40 PTI workers.

Zaman Park turned into a battle zone earlier this week when PTI workers and Lahore police clashed as the former came to arrest the PTI chief.

The police left the area after conducting the search operation in Zaman Park.

Imran Khan was granted bail in nine cases but the court in Islamabad required the former prime minister to appear for the Toshakhana scam case hearing.

Khan is being accused of selling gifts from the Toshakhana - a repository that houses gifts given by foreign officials to Pakistani officials or gifts Pakistani officials receive on trips abroad.

After news surfaced that his Lahore home was barged into, Khan addressed party workers in a series of tweets and said his home was being attacked at a time when former first lady and his wife Bushra Bibi is all by herself at the residence.

“Under what law are they doing this? This is part of the London Plan where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment," Imran Khan said in a series of tweets.

He accused the government of executing the ‘London Plan’, referring to exiled leader Nawaz Sharif and alleging that these orders were being given to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government by Sharif.

