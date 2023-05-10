WATCH | Imran Khan's Supporters Steal Peacocks After Barging in Army Commander's Residence in Lahore

As soon as the news of Imran Khan’s arrest spread on Tuesday, his supporters took to the streets in Lahore and Islamabad and vandalised properties.

Supporters of Imran’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party also clashed with the police, with his supporters armed with batons targeting the installations of security institutions, including the General Headquarters of the Pakistan Army.

Some protesters took out their wrath on the military, torching the residence of the corps commander in Lahore and laying siege to the army’s general headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi. Local media reported two deaths in those clashes.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a protestor can be seen holding a peacock in his arms saying he took the bird because it was bought with ‘citizen’s money’.

Another video shows two people carrying white peacocks allegedly stolen from the residence of the army’s Corps Commander in Lahore.

Other videos show protestors barging into a house of a commander and vandalising the house carrying sticks and pelting stones.

Imran Khan’s supporters gathered in front of the army headquarters and pelted stones at it before entering the premises and vandalising it. This was for the first time that the Army headquarters was assaulted.

Imran was taken into custody in a clumsy fashion by the paramilitary Rangers on Tuesday on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by barging into a room of the Islamabad High Court where he came to attend a corruption case hearing.

Khan has faced dozens of charges since being ousted in April — tactic analysts say successive Pakistan governments have used to silence their opponents.

Imran Khan will appear Wednesday in a special court at the capital’s police headquarters to answer graft charges, a day after his shock arrest prompted violent nationwide protests.

