Trends :King Charles CoronationPrince HarryBilawal Bhutto ZardariSCO MeetingTrump Sexual Assault
Home » World » Imran Khan's Wife Serve Notice to Maryam Nawaz Over 'Defamatory' Accusations

Imran Khan's Wife Serve Notice to Maryam Nawaz Over 'Defamatory' Accusations

Bushra served the notice to the daughter of three-time premier Nawaz Sharif on Thursday

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

PTI

Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 03:57 IST

Lahore, Pakistan

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan performs umrah on the 27th day of Ramadan with his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Grand Mosque, in the holy city of Mecca, May 9, 2021. (Image: Reuters)
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan performs umrah on the 27th day of Ramadan with his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Grand Mosque, in the holy city of Mecca, May 9, 2021. (Image: Reuters)

Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan, has served a legal notice to ruling PML-N’s top leader Maryam Nawaz, demanding an apology for hurling “defamatory, false, frivolous and slanderous accusations" against her during the May Day speech in Lahore.

Bushra served the notice to the daughter of three-time premier Nawaz Sharif on Thursday.

Maryam in her speech had accused her of taking “five-carat gold rings" as bribes for facilitating the transfer of a piece of land to a property tycoon during Khan’s tenure as prime minister.

“Maryam has launched a vilification campaign to defame and denigrate Bushra Bibi who is a pardah (veil) observing lady and her family with criminal objects to benefit the political opponents of Imran Khan," the notice read.

Advertisement

Bushra has asked Maryam to withdraw her allegations and issue an apology to her within seven days or face the court of law.

Responding to the notice, the chief organiser of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), said in a tweet, “Now she (Bushra Bibi) will at least go to the court where her thefts will be exposed."

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: May 05, 2023, 03:57 IST
last updated: May 05, 2023, 03:57 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala Debut, Release Of Afwaah, Trailer Launch Of Dahaad Among Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week

+8PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria, Dimple Kapadia, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week