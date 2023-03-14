'In Imran, We Don’t Trust': He’s an Existential Threat to Pak Army, Military Source Tells News18

Pakistan army’s top leadership thinks former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is an “existential threat" to the institution, a top military source told CNN-News18 exclusively, on condition of anonymity.

“If Imran Khan is back in power, he will change many things in the system, which will not suit the institution," according to the source.

“The top leadership of the army thinks that Khan will take revenge against ex-army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa from the institution and the institution considers Khan an existential threat," the source added.

Quoting close aides of Khan, the source said: “Khan is planning major structural changes in Pakistan army with the help of Parliament. When he comes to power, he will change the structure of Pakistan army and the Prime Minister will promote and appoint Major Generals, Lieutenant Generals similar to grade 21 & 22 federal government officers."

U-TURNS ON FRIENDSHIP, PROMISES

The source revealed that Khan and Bajwa were best friends, but differences emerged after the removal of General Faiz as director general of Pakistan’s Inter-State Intelligence (ISI).

Khan wanted Faiz as the army chief, but the Pakistan army’s formation commanders opposed it internally, the source added.

“Khan took so many U-turns on his own promises and commitments. He never even fulfilled his commitments with the establishment and always remained in denial. So the institution is not ready to trust him anymore," said the source.

RELATIONS WITH FOREIGN COUNTRIES, DEFAULT RISK

“As the Prime Minister, Khan spoiled Pakistan’s relations with its top security partners such as China, the United States and guarantors, namely Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)," the source claimed.

The source revealed that Bajwa had asked Khan not to visit Russia, but Khan went ahead with his plan during the Ukraine-Russia War and spoke against the US, making it a turning point in Pakistan politics.

The source said that after the Russia visit last year, Khan reduced the petroleum price and allow maximum subsidies, despite high inflation in the world. He even stopped the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal, which put Pakistan at “default risk", the source said.

POLLS & TIES WITH INDIA

Responding to a question on general and provincial elections, the source said that Pakistan is not in a position to hold elections. “If the elections happen this year, it will be a hung parliament again, which will give rise to the same issues. Pakistan needs political and economic stability first," he said.

Islamabad has security threats from multiple sides such as Baloch separatists, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Islamic State – Khorasan Province (ISKP) and western borders and the army’s strength is not enough to face multiple threats and operations, said the source.

Another reason was that Bajwa wanted friendship with India, but Khan refused, citing removal of Article 370 & 35-A in Kashmir.

