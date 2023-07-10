Trends :Milan KunderaJeninAung San Suu KyiLavrovG7
Home » World » Incumbent Uzbek President Wins New Term in Snap Election With Token Opposition

Incumbent Uzbek President Wins New Term in Snap Election With Token Opposition

Mirziyoyev received more than 87% of the vote and this Sunday's vote followed a constitutional referendum that extended presidential terms from five to seven years

Advertisement

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

Associated Press

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 19:23 IST

Estonia

File photo of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. (Image: AP)
File photo of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. (Image: AP)

Uzbekistan’s incumbent president, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, has overwhelmingly won a new seven-year term in a snap election in which he faced three weak opponents, preliminary results showed Monday.

Mirziyoyev received more than 87% of the vote and each of the challengers about 4%, the country’s national elections commission said.

Sunday’s vote followed a constitutional referendum that extended presidential terms from five to seven years.

In 2021, Mirziyoyev was elected to his second five-year term, the limit allowed by the constitution at the time. A set of constitutional amendments approved in April’s plebiscite allowed him to begin the count of terms anew and run for two more, raising the possibility that he could stay in office until 2037.

Since coming to power in 2016 after the death of longtime dictator Islam Karimov, Mirziyoyev has introduced a slew of political and economic reforms that eased some of the draconian policies of his predecessor, who made Uzbekistan into one of the region’s most repressive countries.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Jawan Prevue: Plot & Character Details You Might Have Missed In Shah Rukh Khan's Film Teaser
  • OMG2 Teaser Out | Priyanka Never Backed Out Of Jee Le Zaraa? | Rashmika Follows Vicky's Footsteps
  • Rikkie Valerie Kollé Scripts History, Becomes First-Ever Transgender Woman To Win Miss Netherlands
  • Lee Pace & Laura Birn On Kubbra Sait-Nimrat Kaur's Roles On The Show, Foundation 2 & India-EXCLUSIVE
  • Barbie Vs Oppenheimer On July 21 Has Twitter In A Meltdown; Fans Remember Epic Bollywood Face-Offs

    • At the same time, Uzbekistan has remained strongly authoritarian with no significant opposition. All registered political parties are loyal to Mirziyoyev.

    Like the leaders of other Central Asian nations that have close economic ties with Moscow, Mirziyoyev has engaged in a delicate balancing act after Russian troops invaded Ukraine, steering clear of backing what the Kremlin calls a “special military operation" but not condemning it either.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 10, 2023, 19:23 IST
    last updated: July 10, 2023, 19:23 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App