India Ranks at 80, Pakistan at 100: Here's The World's Most & Least Powerful Passports | In GFX

India Ranks at 80, Pakistan at 100: Here's The World's Most & Least Powerful Passports | In GFX

India's passport ranks at 80 across the world while the most powerful one belongs to Singapore.

Last Updated: July 20, 2023, 23:34 IST

There are 58 countries, that Indian passport holders can access without a visa.
Here’s a list of world’s most and least powerful passport according to The Henley Passport Index, Q3 2023 Global Ranking.

The most powerful passport in the world is Singapore.

India’s neighbor Pakistan ranks at 100. 

    India's passport ranks at 80 across the world.

    first published: July 20, 2023, 23:34 IST
    last updated: July 20, 2023, 23:34 IST
