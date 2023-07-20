India Ranks at 80, Pakistan at 100: Here's The World's Most & Least Powerful Passports | In GFX

Here’s a list of world’s most and least powerful passport according to The Henley Passport Index, Q3 2023 Global Ranking. The most powerful passport in the world is Singapore. India’s neighbor Pakistan ranks at 100.
India's passport ranks at 80 across the world.
first published: July 20, 2023, 23:34 IST
last updated: July 20, 2023, 23:34 IST