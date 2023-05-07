NSAs of US, India, Saudi to Meet in Riyadh; Railway Project in Middle East, Connectivity to Delhi on Agenda

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is planning a meeting of Saudi, UAE and Indian NSAs in Saudi Arabia on Sunday to discuss a possible major infrastructure project in the Middle East.

The meeting would be a first of its kind involving the NSAs in the volatile region where India has a huge stake. Sullivan announced on Thursday that he will travel to Saudi Arabia for talks with Saudi leaders including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Sullivan also said that the representatives from India and the United Arab Emirates will also be present in Saudi to discuss “new areas of cooperation between New Delhi and the Gulf as well as the United States and the rest of the region," Reuters reported.

The countries are expected to develop a network of railways that would connect the Gulf countries and shipping lanes to connect the Arab nations to India, a report in Axios said.

The US wants to push the project as its key initiative in the Middle East to counter China’s growing influence in the region. A US official said that the joint project will be one of many topics discussed during the visit, the report said.

The Middle East is not only a key part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, but Beijing has been playing a crucial role in mediating Saudi and Iran and Saudi and Houthi militants in Yemen.

Sullivan will also discuss bilateral ties, regional issues and further normalisation steps between Washington and Riyadh with the crown prince.

Oil production cuts by Saudi-led OPEC+ and differences between the United States and Saudi Arabia over the 2018 death of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi have damaged ties between the two allies.

The report further said that the idea of the major infrastructure project came up during the talks held in the last 18 months in a forum named I2U2 which involved the US, Israel, UAE and India.

The Biden administration recently expanded on the idea to include Saudi Arabia’s participation in the initiative. Israel has not been included as a part of this initiative currently, but it could be added to it in the future.

