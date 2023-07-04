Canada Assures Action as MEA Summons Envoy Over Khalistan Threat Posters; Cong Backs Move

India has summoned Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over Khalistani extremists’ threats against Indian diplomats in Canada through propaganda material.

In the last few days, banners circulating on social media have been threatening to target Indian foreign officers in Canada and Australia. It appears that the Khalistani groups aim to revive the movement, following the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Khalistani groups have also released a poster targeting Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu after the reported vandalism and arson by them at the Indian consulate in San Francisco on Sunday.

In the new poster, Sandhu and TV Nagendra Prasad, Consul General, Consulate General of India, San Francisco, have been accused of playing a role in the June killing of Khalistan Tiger Force chief and designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Advertisement

The Indian government is in touch with the higher authorities in the US, who will take “strong action" in the matter.

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi backed Centre’s move. He tweeted: “I strongly stand with the Indian government in their formal and informal opposition/action to/against Khalistan activities primarily in Canada and other countries. If their authorities are too dumb to see the snake they are harbouring, it will comeback to bite them. They have been warned."

This move to summon envoy also comes after the Indian consulate in San Francisco was subjected to arson during the early hours of Sunday morning. This is the second attack on the consulate by Khalistan supporters in a span of five months. The first attack was in March.

Canada Assures Action

Advertisement

Canada has assured India of the safety of its diplomats following the circulation of Khalistani posters online which named Indian officials and termed the promotional material circulating ahead of a Khalistan rally “unacceptable".

The statement by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly came a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India has asked its partner countries such as Canada, the UK and the US not to give space to “extremist Khalistani ideology" as it is “not good" for relations.

Advertisement

Stressing Canada’s commitment to the safety of diplomats, Minister Joly highlighted the country’s adherence to the Vienna Conventions. “Canada takes its obligations under the Vienna Conventions regarding the safety of diplomats very seriously," she said in the statement on her Twitter account on Tuesday.

NIA INITIATES PROBE: SOURCES