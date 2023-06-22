'India-US Ties Are Personal.. So Much In Common': Nikki Haley on PM Modi's Historic Visit

Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic trip, former US ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Nikki Haley has called the friendship between India and America “personal" saying that the two has “so much in common."

Haley, who is running for the US Presidency in 2024 took to Twitter wish PM Modi a successful visit of the states.

The U.S.-India friendship is personal. India is an ally that shares our democratic values. We have so much in common, from business & cultural ties to mutual security interests," the former South Carolina governor said.

“It’s critical that we continue to grow our partnership. I wish Prime Minister Modi a successful visit to Washington," she added.

Advertisement

The prime minister is visiting the US from June 21 to 24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and the First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

President Biden and First Lady hosted PM Modi for an intimate dinner at the White House a day earlier during which they discussed a range of issues, exchanged gifts and enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India. Follow our Live Updates on PM’s US visit here

The prime minister gifted Biden a special box, for which sandalwood was sourced from Karnataka’s Mysore and it was handcrafted by artisans in Rajasthan’s Jaipur. The box has all ‘puja’ essentials, including a silver idol of Lord Ganesha and a ‘diya’ made in West Bengal’s Kolkata.

Later on Thursday, President Biden and the first lady will host a State Dinner at the South Lawn of the White House, which is expected to be attended by 400 guests.

Advertisement

Also Read | ‘India, US Have Teamed to Face Global Challenges, Quad Bent Arc of History’: Biden Welcomes PM Modi

Here, the prime minister would deliver an address to the joint meeting of the US Congress, which would be attended by Congressmen and senators in the presence of several hundred Indian Americans from the visitor’s gallery.

His address would make him only the third world leader, outside of Israel, to make such an address twice.