India-US Will Be Defining Partnership for Next 10-15 Years: White House

Ahead of the bilateral between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden, a top White House official said that the partnership between India and the US will be a “defining" one for the next 10-15 years.

John Kirby, National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator for Strategic Communications, said the issues that the two leaders will be discussing are very “future-focused."

“In the next couple of days, we are going to be talking about defence cooperation, cyber, space, resilient supply chains, climate change…It’s all about improving and deepening this bilateral relationship with India. It really is a forward-looking, future-focused discussion," Kirby told ANI.

The US top official said India is already exporting security in the Indo-Pacific region and is contributing to the Indo-Pacific quad. “India is a world player and a net exporter of security and stability, and we look forward to deepening that and seeing that continue to prosper," he added.

His comments came as Prime Modi landed here on Wednesday on the second leg of his maiden state visit to the US during which he will hold discussions with Biden and address a joint session of the US Congress.

Modi arrived here from New York where he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters earlier in the day to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.

In his departure statement, Modi said this “special invitation" from President Biden and the First Lady for a state visit is a reflection of the vigour and vitality of the partnership between the democracies.

Modi and Biden have had the opportunity to meet several times since his last official visit to the US in September 2021. “This visit will be an opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of our partnership," Modi said.

Modi said his discussions with President Biden and other senior US leaders will provide an opportunity to consolidate bilateral cooperation as well as in plurilateral forums such as G20, Quad and IPEF (Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity).

On Tuesday, Kirby had said that India matters significantly to US President Joe Biden and to the US administration and not just in South Asia but truly globally.

