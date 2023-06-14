Indian-American US Presidential Contenders Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley Open to Pardoning Trump

The US Presidential Elections candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has emerged as a vocal proponent of pardoning former US president Donald Trump if the latter is jailed in the classified documents case.

Another contender Nikki Haley seemed open to the idea last week but has somewhat shifted her stance on the issue.

Multimillionaire tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy challenged incumbent president Joe Biden as well as other contenders to issue a pardon after Donald Trump left the federal courthouse where he pleaded not guilty to the 37 counts under seven charges for mishandling classified documents and allegedly putting US national security in jeopardy.

“We need to declare independence from our donor class in the Republican Party," Ramaswamy proclaimed. “If you’re not going to pardon Donald Trump in January 2025, you deserve to say why, and we will hold you accountable."

“I challenge every US Presidential candidate to join me in standing for TRUTH. Commit to pardon Donald Trump for these federal charges on Day 1, or explain why you won’t. No one should hide. Not Biden. Not DeSantis. Not Haley. Not Pence. Not RFK. Not Scott. Not anyone. Principles over politics," Ramaswamy said.

The former president became the first American president - former or sitting - to be slapped with federal criminal charges Tuesday. He, however, said the entire probe and the trial is a political witch hunt.

Nikki Haley teased that she would be “inclined" to pardon him. The former South Carolina governor and a former staffer of the Trump administration also distanced herself from the actions of her former boss.

Haley said if the allegations were right, then the former president was reckless with US national security.