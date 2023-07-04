The Indian consulate in San Francisco was subjected to arson during the early hours of Sunday morning, specifically between 1:30 and 2:30 am. This is the second attack on the consulate by Khalistan supporters in a span of five months. The first attack was in March.

The fire was suppressed quickly by the San Francisco Fire Department. There was no report of any major damage or injury to staffers. Local, state and federal authorities were notified about the incident. The US Department of State has strongly condemned the act of violence.

“The U.S. strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday. Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the U.S. is a criminal offense," Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US State Department tweeted.

Khalistani Groups have released a video linking the attack with the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar and the way video was shot setting up a camera outside consulate establishes that separatist groups want to send out a message.

Since the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Khalistan Groups have been attempting to link the killing as a work of Indian intelligence. In fact, there have been several protests in Canada and US against India.

NIA Initiates Probe: Sources

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched an investigation into the attacks on Indian missions in Canada and the US, which are suspected to have connections to Khalistani terrorists.

A team from the investigative agency is set to depart from India in the near future to gather evidence and statements pertaining to the case. Sources within the NIA indicate that investigators may be heading to the US within the coming week. However, the agency has not issued an official statement regarding the case as of now.

Previous Attack

Khalistan supporters had in March allegedly attacked Indian Consulate in San Francisco. Following the incident, India had lodged a strong protest with US Chargé d’Affaires in New Delhi. Videos had emerged on social media of Khalistani supporters, breaking the doors and barging into the office while loud Punjabi music played in the background.

The supporters also painted graffiti with the words #FREEAmritpal on the wall of the building.

The videos showed men smashing the glass on doors and windows of the consulate building with the wooden butt of the Khalistan flags they were earlier seen waving.